Married at First Sight stars Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico’s first week of parenthood is in the bag! The couple marked their daughter’s big day with two cute pics on Saturday, January 29.

“Mila is one week new today!” the first-time mom captioned a sweet shot of her baby girl. “She loves daddy’s kisses, sleeping on mommy and eating her hands.”

While Mila’s fingers weren’t in her mouth in this particular pic, the newborn was propped up on a couch in a pink and gray outfit. Two blocks stacked beside her read “1 Weeks.”

D’Amico, who appeared on season 5 of Married at First Sight with Petta, used the same pink blocks in his post, although the little one was wearing a different outfit, which featured a onesie with the word ”Cutiesaurus” and matching dinosaur pants.

“This is crazy!” he wrote. “Our little girl Mila is already a week old! We love her so much words can’t even describe. Being a dad is amazing!”

Petta and D’Amico welcomed their baby girl on January 12. “Our little peanut Mila Rose made her debut 3 weeks early on 1/12/19 at 3:34am weighing 4 pounds and 14 ounces,” the couple said in a statement to Us. “We never knew we could love someone so much! She is perfect in every way. Holding her for the first time was the most amazing surreal moment of my life. Watching Anthony take care of her makes me love him even more. He’s already an amazing daddy. We can’t wait to show this sweet little baby girl the world.”

Mila’s arrival came three months after the reality stars purchased their first home.

“The decision to leave Chicago was a difficult decision to make but ultimately the best for our little growing family,” Petta told her Instagram followers at the time. “We can’t wait to bring our baby girl home to our new house!”

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 9 p.m. E.T.

