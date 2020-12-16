Welcome to the world! Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd’s second child, a baby boy, has arrived.

The Washington native, 33, posted the first photo of their little one via Instagram on Wednesday, December 16. “We are so excited to announce that Bobby lV is here!!” she wrote. “He is the sweetest baby ever and we are so happy to finally be a family of four!”

The Married at First Sight alums revealed in June that baby No. 2 was on the way. “It’s official!” Bergman wrote via Instagram at the time. “Olivia has a baby brother or sister coming January of 2021!!”

The couple’s daughter wore a pink “Big Sis” shirt in the sweet shots. A framed ultrasound photo rested in the grass behind her.

“Congrats! So excited for you guys,” fellow MAFS alum Ashley Petta commented, while MAFS: Unfiltered host Jamie Otis wrote, “YAY!!! Congrats, mama! So happy for you guys! And it’s so nice they’ll be so close in age!”

Bergman went on to document her baby bump progress over the course of her pregnancy, as well as her symptoms. “I feel like I am the poster child for morning (all day) sickness with pregnancy,” she captioned a July selfie. “Believe me I’ve tried it all, preggo pops, ginger teas, eating throughout the night etc.”

The former Lifetime personality shared the sex of her and Dodd’s second child the following month, writing via Instagram: “We are SO excited to finally announce our baby BOY! We found out by blood test TWO months ago and it has been basically eating us alive not being able to share the news with everyone! Bobby and I couldn’t be happier and cannot wait to see Olivia as a big sister to this little man! Now bring on all the blue things!”

The couple welcomed Olivia in February 2019, four months after their pregnancy reveal.

“I can definitely feel my body getting ready for her arrival,” Bergman exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of their baby girl’s birth. “I’m more tired than ever, but also anxious! Bobby and I are spending our final days in seclusion enjoying each other’s company before the chaos begins.”

She and Dodd, 29, wed in March 2018 on season 7 of MAFS.