Back-to-back babies! Danielle Bergman announced that she is pregnant and expecting her and Bobby Dodd’s second child, 15 months after welcoming their daughter, Olivia.

“It’s official!” the Washington native, 32, captioned her Wednesday, June 24, Instagram post. “Olivia has a baby brother or sister coming January of 2021!!”

In the social media upload, the toddler smiled in a pink shirt, reading, “Big Sis.” A ultrasound photo was framed behind her.

Fellow Married at First Sight alum Ashley Petta commented, “Congrats! So excited for you guys,” while Jamie Otis wrote, “YAY!!! Congrats, mama! So happy for you guys! And it’s so nice they’ll be so close in age!”

Us Weekly confirmed in February 2019 that Bergman and Dodd, 29, had welcomed Olivia. The little one weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces, measuring 19 inches long.

Their baby news came four months after their pregnancy reveal. “We are so excited to finally share our big news with everyone,” the reality stars captioned an October 2018 Instagram photo with their two dogs.

“I can definitely feel my body getting ready for her arrival,” the pregnant star exclusively told Us in January 2019. “I’m more tired than ever, but also anxious! Bobby and I are spending our final days in seclusion enjoying each other’s company before the chaos begins.”

The pair tied the knot in March 2018 on season 7 of the Lifetime show. Bergman celebrated their second anniversary with a sweet Instagram tribute.

“Honestly, looking at these [wedding pictures], it’s hard to even fathom we had just met that day, I honestly forget,” the account executive captioned a March slideshow. “We had such an amazing time on this day and every day since. I cannot even imagine what my life would be like if I hadn’t gone through with this. I have gained the BEST best friend I could have ever wanted, a life partner that I didn’t even know was living life in the next city over and the best father to our child. I’ve always said I felt #lucky, but man I sure feel it more and more as we progress through this life together!”