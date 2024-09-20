Married at First Sight alums Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner’s family has grown again with the arrival of their twins.

Otis, 38, confirmed her twin sons’ birth via her Instagram Story on Friday, September 20, revealing the babies “instantly held hands.” The couple’s son Hawkins Tyler was born at 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, they told People. Hawkins weighed 6 lbs., 4 oz. and measured 19.9 inches long.

Hawkins’ twin brother, Huxley James, was born three minutes later, and weighed 6 lbs., 8 oz., measuring 19.7 inches long. Otis revealed Huxley was a breech birth, with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck, but is healthy and doing fine.

“This still feels like a dream,” Otis shared via her social media, noting she’ll “share more when I have time later.”

The twins are the third and fourth kids for the couple, who met and tied the knot in March 2014 during the first season of Married at First Sight. They previously welcomed daughter Henley in August 2017 and son Hendrix in May 2020.

Otis announced in February that she was expecting again. “I’M FINALLY PREGNANT!!! 🙏🤰🥳,” she wrote via Instagram. “I wanna scream it from the rooftops!!! I can’t thank YOU enough for praying for us! GOD IS GOOD!!! 🙏✨. It’s been over three years of trying. I’ve been diagnosed with secondary infertility, a blocked fallopian tube, MTHFR, hypothyroidism, ‘low-normal’ AMH, advanced maternal age, and I’m probably missing something else that was thrown at us ….. BUT GOD WILL WORK MIRACLES IF YOU BELIEVE! 🙏✨🤰👶.”

“THANK YOU GOD FOR THE BIGGEST BLESSING WE’VE HAD SINCE OUR LAST TWO EARTHLY BABIES! 🙏🤰👶✨,” she added. “I’m still a bit in shock that we conceived NATURALLY. If you’ve been diagnosed with infertility or secondary infertility my heart BREAKS for you. It’s the worst news ….. but don’t lose hope.”

The following month, Otis revealed that she was pregnant with twins. “I’ve always wanted to be a twin mommy,” she told People in March. “My little sister and brother are twins, but my mom said it’d skip my generation and go to my kiddos, so I never expected I’d end up with twins!”

She noted that she and Hehner were “over-the-moon excited” but also “a wee bit scared.”

At the time, Otis and Hehner shared a vlog of the moment they learned about their twins. “I don’t even believe it. I’m terrified, though,” she said in the video. “I’m terrified that a shoe is going to drop. I feel like I’m going to try because this has literally — twins have been a dream of mine.”

Otis has been open about her struggles to conceive in the past. She previously suffered miscarriages in July 2016, September 2018 and January 2019.

During her pregnancy with the twins, Otis spoke candidly about her insecurities. “The nerves with a pregnancy after loss are out of control. I try to keep myself calm and collected, but sometimes they get the best of me,” she wrote via Instagram in March. “Ultimately, I know I have no control and God’s in charge. I just keep praying he blesses us with two healthy babies. 🙏🙏🙏.”