Maks Chmerkovskiy has a lot of respect for his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, as she balances motherhood on top of her third pregnancy.

“I don’t know how she does it. She’s a full-time mom of an infant. She’s got him in her hands and all of that, and also, you forget sometimes she’s 7 months pregnant. It’s crazy,” Chmerkovskiy, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Monster Jam World Finals XXIII at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Saturday, May 18, adding that Murgatroyd, 37 is “feeling amazing.”

Chmerkovskiy, who shares sons Shai, 7, and Rio, 11 months, with Murgatroyd said he’s “not” getting ready for their third baby. Instead, he’s letting his wife “lead the situation.”

“We’re pros,” he explained. “We know what we’re doing. We just don’t know what it’s like to have [an] Irish twins situation, so everyone’s looking at us and we’ll tell you how it is.”

Chmerkovskiy doesn’t have any stress ahead of their third child’s arrival. “The more the merrier,” he said.

The Dancing With the Stars pros announced in February that Murgatroyd is pregnant with their third. “We Are Having A Baby 🎉🙈🙏🏻 Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha!” they wrote in a joint post via Instagram at the time. “This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!”

The twosome shared a video where Murgatroyd told Chmerkovskiy the baby news over FaceTime — but they also had an off-camera conversation after.

“I asked Peta because she’s looking to me for validation also because we are doing this together,” Chmerkovskiy told Us in February. “I’m like, ‘Well, do you feel like, ‘Oh my God, what are we doing? Or do you feel, like, oh my God, what a blessing?’ And she’s like, ‘No, I’m definitely more, oh my God, what a blessing.’ I’m like, ‘Well, let’s just focus on that and let’s go with it.’”

Chmerkovskiy noted that “there’s no way” he and Murgatroyd are done expanding their brood just yet. “Because I feel like if we’re going to be successful with these three, we’re going to look at each other and she’s going to say, ‘So we’re doing it again. What are we doing?’ So as long as we have space,” he explained.

Chmerkovskiy, who tied the knot with Murgatroyd in 2017, gushed that he’s “excited” about this next chapter. “I want Peta with a squad behind her that she made,” he told Us. “And me, somewhere there in the room.”

With reporting by Lanae Brody