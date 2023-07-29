Mandy Moore is seeking advice from other parents about her son Gus’ recently developed skin condition.

“This sweet boy woke up with a crazy rash on Saturday am,” Moore, 39, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, July 28, alongside a photo of her 2-year-old licking a lollipop at the doctor’s office. “We thought maybe an eczema flare? Poison oak? Allergy.”

While she and husband Taylor Goldsmith “tried to deduce what it could be and did anything to help him find relief from the itch” — including visits to multiple dermatologists and a trip to urgent care — Gus was eventually diagnosed with “a viral childhood rash that just spontaneously appears called Gianotti-Crosti syndrome.” (Per the National Institute of Health, GCS is “a rare childhood skin condition characterized by a papular rash with blisters on the skin of the legs, buttocks, and arms.”)

Moore elaborated: “It sometimes accompanies a cold but not in Gus’ case. It’s all over his legs and feet (ouch) and the backs of his arms but nowhere else. There’s nothing to do but a steroid cream and Benadryl at night. And it could last 6-8 weeks. Ooooof. Anyone else ever experience this??”

The This Is Us alum — who also shares 9-month-old son Ozzie with Goldsmith, 37 — included a photo of the red rash all over Gus’ legs.

“All of that to say, this parenting thing is weird and hard and sometimes you feel so helpless (and yes I’m ever so grateful that it’s only an itchy skin condition),” Moore concluded. “Kids are resilient and as long as he’s smiling through it we’re a-okay.”

Moore has been candid about her parenting journey since welcoming Gus in February 2021 and Ozzie a year and a half later. In November 2022 — one month after announcing Ozzie’s arrival — the actress exclusively gushed to Us Weekly about who her eldest son takes after.

“Gus is a carbon copy of my husband and always has been. I mean, everybody says that — so much so that I’m like, ‘I swear I was there. I was a part of this,’” she quipped at the time. “But Ozzie’s yet to be determined.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In addition to supporting her tight-knit unit of four, Moore has been on the front lines of the SAG-AFTRA strike while “speaking] to issues affecting my @sagaftra family,” she wrote via Instagram on July 19. The union is currently fighting for better wages, better streaming residual checks — Moore told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month that she sometimes gets residuals of just pennies for This Is Us — and more.

“Ours is a fickle industry and in my 20+ years of being a performer, my career has ebbed and flowed,” Moore penned. “I’ve had very lean years where I couldn’t get a job and those are precisely the moments when in years past, actors could rely on residuals from their past work to help them get by. The world and business have changed and I’m hoping we can find a meaningful solution moving forward.”