Mariah Carey’s Twins Look All Grown Up on Family Trip to China

Mariah Carey’s kids are growing up quickly!

The Grammy-winning singer, 55, posted to Instagram on Saturday, September 14, showing off her 13-year-old son and daughter, Moroccan and Monroe, as they posed for a family shot visiting the Great Wall of China in Beijing.

While the teenagers opted for casual clothing for sightseeing — Moroccan in a t-shirt and denim shorts, Monroe in a comfy-looking hoodie — Carey went full-on glam in a black figure-hugging dress, butterfly jewelry, dark shades … and even a pair of heels.

“At the Great Wall of China! Someone should’ve warned me about heels,” Carey wrote on X Saturday. “Not that I would’ve listened.”

Despite her impractical footwear, Carey and her kids appeared to enjoy the spectacular scenery. “It really is great,” the “Fantasy” hitmaker enthused.

Carey shares the twins with ex Nick Cannon, whom she was married to from 2008 to 2016. The couple welcomed their little ones in April 2011, six months after Carey confirmed her pregnancy, and have maintained an amicable coparenting relationship over the years, with the Drumline actor gushing about his ex-wife during a March 2023 interview with The Shade Room.

“I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her,” he told the outlet. “She’s just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and not allow negative energy into their space.’ When I found that out about how remarkable she was, that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God.”

Back in April, Cannon, 43, shared his excitement over his eldest children — nicknamed Roc and Roe — turning 13 with a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday, April 30.

The proud dad posted a photo of the newly teenage twins rocking custom t-shirts featuring photos of their faces on them.

Related: Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Coparenting Moments Over the Years Crushing coparenting! Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have been amicably raising their twins, Moroccan and Monroe, since their 2014 split. The “We Belong Together” singer gave birth to the former couple’s little ones in April 2011, six months after Carey confirmed her pregnancy. “Yes, we are pregnant. It is true,” the New York native told […]

“Can’t believe 13 years ago I was blessed with the greatest gift of becoming a father!!” he wrote. “God has truly had his hand on the lives of two of the most loving, kind , intelligent and well balanced humans I have ever witnessed!”

Carey added her own message of love for Roc and Roe at the time, posting a video of herself standing on a raised platform with Roe, as a 360 degree camera circled the duo. The newly minted 13-year-old was decked out in a Zendaya t-shirt, while Carey wore a bedazzled sheer tee. “Kicking off the birthday celebrations of the year,” she wrote.