Nick Cannon seemed open to the possibility of rekindling things with ex-wife Mariah Carey following her split from Bryan Tanaka.

“I mean, you gotta ask her!” Cannon, 43, joked in an interview with E! News published on Thursday, February 8. “Let me know what she says! Ask her, text me, we can talk through you. It’s Valentines is in the air, you can be the chocolate cupid. Let’s do it, I’m with it.”

Cannon and Carey, 54, wed in April 2008 at her private estate on Windermere Island in the Bahamas after meeting earlier that year when he codirected her “Bye Bye” music video. After six years of marriage, in August 2014, Cannon confirmed they had separated. He filed for divorce in December 2014 and it was finalized in 2016.

The former couple shares fraternal twins, Monroe and Moroccan, 12. Since their birth, Cannon has fathered 10 more children with five different women. In addition to his kids with Carey, Cannon shares sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 15 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 3, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 14 months, with Abby De La Rosa; daughter Onyx Ice, 16 months, with LaNisha Cole; son Legendary, 16 months, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter, Halo, 13 months with Alyssa Scott.

Scott and Cannon also welcomed their son, Zen, who died in December 2021 after suffering from a brain tumor. He was 5 months old.

Despite his busy love life, it appears that Cannon wants to explore getting back together with his ex-wife.

Last year, Cannon gushed about Carey, calling her “the love of my life.”

“I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife,” he said in a March 2023 interview with The Shade Room. “And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met.”

Cannon still credits his former spouse with helping him become the man he is now.

“I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her,” he explained. “She’s just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and not allow negative energy into their space.’”

“When I found that out about how remarkable she was, that woman is not human,” Cannon continued. “She’s a gift from God.”

Following their divorce, Carey began dating Australian billionaire James Packer in 2015. She announced they were engaged in January 2016. Nine months later, they called off the engagement. In October 2016, the “We Belong Together” singer began dating Tanaka. He confirmed that he and Carey had parted ways in December 2023.

“With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” Tanaka, 40 shared on Instagram. “Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared.”

Tanaka also had kind words for Carey’s twins.

“Mariah’s dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey,” he continued. “I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture.”