Marla Sokoloff is a mom again! The actress gave birth on Sunday, February 6, to her third daughter with husband Alec Puro.

“Welcome to the world, my sweet Harper Bea,” the Full House alum, 40, captioned aThursday, February 10, Instagram photo of herself holding the infant. “Harper decided to make her debut a little early on 2/6/22, and to say we are all obsessed with her would be a massive understatement. She is named after my dad Howard and Alec’s grandma Bebe. Her two angels. Big sisters Elliotte and Olive are busy covering her with kisses, and mom and dad are buzzing on gratitude and caffeine. Thank you for perfectly completing our family, Harper.”

Sokoloff debuted her baby bump in an October 2021 Instagram post. “One. Two. Three!” the California native captioned a family photo at the time. “Ahhh! Our sweet surprise little lady coming early 2022.”

Sokoloff went on to exclusively tell Us Weekly, “We truly thought the baby phase of our lives was part of our past, but the universe had other plans in store for us. Telling our daughters was a moment I will never forget. My older daughter cried her eyes out — in the most joyous and blissful way!”

The Fuller House alum, who is also the mother of Elliotte, 9, and Olive, 6, joked that people’s reactions to her pregnancy had been “wild,” saying, “I could write a book.”

The Baby-Sitters Club star welcomed her eldest children in 2012 and 2015, respectively. While celebrating Mother’s Day in May 2021, Sokoloff told her Instagram followers that she was “endlessly proud” to be the little ones’ mother.

“Don’t blink, you just might miss it,” she wrote at the time. “When my older daughter was a baby, a woman at the market saw me struggling and said these very words to me. In the moment, this didn’t resonate with me because I was tired, I was frustrated, and I was doing everything wrong. (Or so I thought.) I didn’t fully understand at the time, but truer words have never been spoken. Somehow my babies aren’t babies anymore. Every day they need me less. Time is moving faster than I can keep up with. … Now that our babies are kids that will soon become adults.”

The following month, the Whatever It Takes star praised her husband, 46, in an Instagram tribute, calling her family the “absolute luckiest.”

Before baby No. 3 arrived, Sokoloff revealed that Elliotte and Olive understand that she is famous and are “obsessed” with Fuller House.

“I mean, sometimes I will come home from working on Fuller House and I walk through the door, and they are watching Fuller House,” she told In Touch in November 2019. “They stream, like, 800 episodes of it. I am like, ‘Guys, we need to take a break!’”

Elliotte and Olive also watch the Netflix show’s original series, Full House. “I think kids at school told them about it,” the Practice alum said at the time. “I have no idea how they found it. It’s just the gift of Netflix, and they probably just [went] on one show, and it led them to another and they somehow got there.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.