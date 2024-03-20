Married at First Sight alums Jessica Hurd and Austin Hurd are expecting baby No. 2!

“We’re expanding our ‘Hurd’ lol ❤️Baby H coming August 2024 🥰,” Jessica, 35, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 20, alongside a family portrait of herself, Austin, 36, and their son, Westin, 2.

The reality stars appeared on season 10 of MAFS, which aired in 2020. They tied the knot after their first meeting in August 2019 and have been together ever since.

“Happy 4 year Anniversary @ahurd103. It still doesn’t feel real that I met you as a complete stranger on our wedding day 😆 I wouldn’t change any of it 🥰,” Jessica wrote via Instagram in August 2023 alongside several throwback stills from the nuptials.

The twosome have said that their successful love story stems from being open to the MAFS process. During a January 2022 interview with E! News, Jessica and Austin said the experience only works “if both people are fully committed and wanting marriage.”

They added that becoming parents made them even more appreciative of their time on the show.

“Originally, we were grateful that we found each other, but it is now our son, Westin,” said the pair. “He is bringing us both a lot of joy. Makes everything make sense.”

The proud parents share frequent glimpses of life with Westin via social media. In October 2023, Jessica shared a video of the toddler helping her wash grapes and unload the dryer.

“Our little helper 🥰,” she wrote in the caption. “Watching him grow and learn life has been an absolute dream. While he is learning, he has also taught us so much about being parents! One thing we have learned is to include him in household chores — he wants to help! His face lights up when he can accomplish a task of helping with laundry or kitchen work.”

Jessica also took a moment to praise Austin’s parenting skills while wishing him a happy Father’s Day in June 2023.

“HAPPY FATHER’S DAY to the most incredible father! You go above and beyond every single day, Westin is the luckiest kid to have you as his dad 😚,” she wrote alongside clips of the father-son duo sliding down a slide, goofing around at home, and riding a kids’ amusement park ride together.

Austin has said that he knew he wanted to start a family with Jessica from the very beginning of their relationship.

“From the moment we said I do we wanted to get to this point,” he wrote via Instagram in July 2021 while announcing Jessica’s first pregnancy. “A next chapter to our lives is starting soon with a new character. Beyond excited for what all happens next.”