Married at First Sight stars Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya have “completed” their family with baby No. 2.

The couple, who met on season 11 of the TLC reality show, welcomed son Rai Zahir Randall on November 7. The new baby was born weighing 6 pounds and measuring 19 inches. On her Instagram Story, Aliyya shared that her son’s name translates to “guardian manifestor.”

“We are super excited to have completed our family! We’ve been resting and enjoying our new family of 4 dynamic,” the couple told Us Weekly in a statement. “Reign is totally obsessed with his baby brother! He gives Rai lots of hugs and kisses. He even tries to feed him his snacks. The moment Reign woke up Tuesday morning and met Rai was so sweet. He smiled really big and wanted to play with him. We can’t wait to watch their relationship continue to grow!”

Aliyya, 32, told MunaMommy that as with their first son, Reign, she opted for an intimate home birth at the family’s New Orleans house. Randall, 33, said he was able to be more involved in the birth this time around.

Related: All the ‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Still Together Today When it comes to reality TV couples, it’s not easy to make a relationship last – but many from Married at First Sight have proven that they could do just that! The Lifetime series follows multiple couples who are paired up by relationship experts and agree to tie the knot upon their first meeting. The […]

“I’m feeling good about the birthing process because I was able to be more hands-on than with Reign,” Randall told the outlet. “I feel like that experience makes Rai and [my] bond that more impactful. I feel like my connection with Amani was deepened also because I was able to assist and be more helpful.”

The couple tied the knot in 2020 on season 11 of Married at First Sight and welcomed their first child, son Reign, in June 2022. “It’s still pretty early, but we think he may look more like Woody, and he may have Woody’s eyes,” Aliyya told Us shortly after Reign’s birth. “I think he has my nose.”

“I’m very excited for Father’s Day,” Randall added. “I’m looking forward to taking all the cheesy pictures with my baby and wearing matching outfits.”

As she neared the end of her pregnancy with Reign, Aliyya said that she wasn’t afraid of how her life would change after she became a mother. “It’s the women who comment that my life is about to end once I have my baby that really make me think about societal standards today,” she captioned her maternity shoot photos in March 2022.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 'Married at First Sight' Babies' Baby boom! These successful Married at First Sight couples didn’t stop at just tying the knot, but began growing their families after their nuptials. Season 1 stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have been open with their fans about their baby plans since wrapping the reality show, sharing both the good and the bad. The […]

She continued: “Yes, my life will change, but … I don’t have to ‘live it up’ now because I’m having a baby. I will of course have to make sacrifices, but my life is about to open a new chapter of living.”

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.