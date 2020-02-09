Matt Bellamy and Wife Elle Evans Are Expecting Their 1st Child

Matt Bellamy and his wife, Elle Evans, revealed that she is pregnant and expecting their first child.

“Our little family is growing…… and so is my belly,” the model, 30, captioned an Instagram photo on Sunday, February 9, that showed the Muse singer, 41with his hand resting on her growing baby bump. She also shared a photo of the pair kissing on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Our best kept secret since September.”

Bellamy said in an interview with ALT 98.7 in January that he was taking a year off from touring to focus on his family and said that he was “definitely having a baby” with his wife. “I’m going to chill out, have some family time and maybe towards the end of the year write some songs and start the new album,” he said.

The pair tied the knot in a romantic outdoor ceremony in August 2019, eight months after announcing their engagement.

The former Playboy Playmate and actress, who is best known for appearing in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” video,” and Bellamy began dating in 2015.

“We are so happy to announce to the world that we are engaged!” Evans captioned three Instagram photos in December 2018 that showed her holding hands with Bellamy as they rode horses on the beach in Fiji, a pic of her smiling as she showed off her ring and another of the pair’s hands in front of a heart made out of coconuts.

“Just a few days after my birthday, on the most romantic holiday of our lives, the man of my dreams asked me to marry him!” she continued. “After tears of joy, gasps of shock, and a split second of disbelief, of course- I said YES! I can’t imagine our lives apart. What I can imagine is a bright future full of love & light, family & friends, moments that turn into cherished memories, and a lifetime of pure bliss.”

Bellamy was previously engaged to Gaia Polloni and Kate Hudson. He and the Almost Famous actress, 40, got engaged in April 2011 and welcomed son Bingham three months later. They split in December 2014.

Earlier on Sunday, Bellamy shared a photo on Instagram that showed him and his son snoozing beside each other in bed, their arms in identical poses. “Sunday mornings,” he sweet pic was captioned along with pink hearts.