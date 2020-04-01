He’s coming home! Maury Sterling and his wife, Alexis Boozer, welcomed their baby boy on Tuesday, March 31.

“Welcome to our little bear,” Boozer captioned an Instagram photo of Sterling and his newborn son in the hospital. “Ford Bryant Sterling was born this morning at 4:08am. He’s healthy and we cannot thank the staff at @cedarssinai for taking amazing care of us as we bring a tiny human into a pandemic.”

The Homeland alum, 48, told Us Weekly exclusively in January that he and the actress, 37, had a little one on the way.

“My next thing really is to be a dad,” the California native gushed to Us at the time. “My wife is expecting a baby on March 23rd. … It’s a boy! I have a son on the way, which is cool.”

The actor went on to tell Us that he had already been given fatherhood advice ahead of his son’s arrival. “As long as they don’t die in the first year, you’re doing fine,” Sterling joked. “As long as you don’t kill them the first year, you’re doing great.”

As for Boozer, the then-pregnant star was doing “amazing.” Her husband told Us, “It is astounding for the man to watch a woman go through this. It’s incredible.”

The Texas native wasn’t experiencing any pregnancy cravings, though, and the couple were “disappointed” by this. The Smoking’ Aces star explained to Us, “She had one where she drank a lot of ice water. She had one that we thought was like a craving, which was for Fig Newtons, but it lasted three days. … We both have been like, ‘Sorry you didn’t get to rush to the 7-Eleven at two in the morning to get something!”

Boozer first showed off her budding belly in a December yoga shot, writing on Instagram: “New trimester. New year. #2020 #28weeks #babyboysterling.”

In February, she put her bare baby bump on display in a striped bandeau bikini and a matching shirt. “Baby’s first sunburn,” the then-mom-to-be captioned the black-and-white social media upload.