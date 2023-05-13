A royally good mom! Meghan Markle’s friend praised the Duchess of Sussex’s parenting skills in an early Mother’s Day tribute.

“As Mother’s Day approaches, I can’t help but think of my own #commUNITY of Motherhood. I instantly think of you Meg,” Alliance of Moms cofounder Kelly McKee Zajfen wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 12, alongside a photo of her and the Suits alum, 41, embracing each other while wearing matching shirts and sweaters. “How incredibly nurturing and warm and open you are. What an incredible friend and mother. I’m truly in awe of you and I am so grateful you are part of my #CommUNITYofmotherhood.”

Zajfen added that the duchess — who shares 4-year-old son Prince Archie and 23-month-old daughter Princess Lilibet with husband Prince Harry — joined the Alliance of Mom’s 2023 campaign “to support LA’s expectant and parenting foster youth, which helps provide critical services, education, resources and advocacy so they can build a better future for themselves and their families.”

“You are always the first to say yes and support those you love,” Zajfen gushed. “You are a fierce advocate for those who are in need.”

Zajfen’s kind words about Meghan come just two days after the Archewell cofounder’s former pal Made in Chelsea alum Millie Mackintosh claimed that the California native “ghosted” her after meeting Harry, 38.

Meghan and Mackintosh, 33, hit it off after meeting at a hotel in 2015, the reality star recalled on the Wednesday, May 10, episode of her “Mumlemmas & More” podcast. The two stayed in touch, according to Mackintosh, and would get together when the “Archetypes” podcast host came to the U.K.

“I definitely would say we were not best friends but when she was in town she would let me know and we would sometimes hang out,” Mackintosh said, recalling that their last hangout was when they “had, like, a really fun afternoon” sipping margaritas in the pool when Meghan visited The Cotswolds. She had just started dating Harry at that point, Mackintosh said.

After the Sussexes — who wed in 2018 — went public with their romance in 2016, Mackintosh revealed that she attempted to reach out to Meghan, only to allegedly be met with an “abrupt” response.

“What I read from that message was that she maybe needed a bit of space. Maybe needed to cool off, she was angry, she was maybe under a lot of pressure,” Mackintosh claimed. “So I didn’t message her again, but I did expect that we would stay in touch.”

Instead, Mackintosh alleged, Meghan “cut me dead. I never heard from her again and I never messaged her again because I felt like she kind of told me to f—k off basically in that message,” she said. “Meghan Markle ghosted me, babe.”

Both Zajfen and Mackintosh’s remarks about the Bench author come on the heels of King Charles III’s coronation, which Meghan was notably absent from. While the Duke of Sussex attended his father’s ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, Meghan was at home in California with Archie and Lilibet, celebrating her eldest child’s 4th birthday — which coincided with the historic event.

“As much as Meghan appreciates the invite to the coronation, she wouldn’t miss her son’s birthday for the world,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is a mom first.”

A second insider exclusively told Us ahead of the coronation that Meghan was planning a “low-key” celebration for Archie in his father’s absence. Harry, for his part, left the U.K. immediately after Charles’ ceremony in order to be home in time to celebrate his son.