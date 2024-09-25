Mel Gibson brought two dates to the special screening of his Monster Summer movie in Los Angeles, his youngest children, Lucia and Lars.

Gibson, 68, was all smiles as he posed on the red carpet with his 14-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son on Tuesday, September 24. The actor wore a navy suit with a white shirt and matching pocket square.

Lucia donned a strapless red dress, strappy high heels and carried a clutch as she stood beside her father. Lars was a mini version of Gibson, wearing dress pants and a white button-down shirt. Both Gibson and Lars wore black sneakers with their fancy attire.

Lucia and Lars are two of Gibson’s nine children, most of whom have kept a low-profile despite having such a famous father. Gibson shares Lucia with ex Oksana Grigorieva and Lars with his girlfriend Rosalind Ross.

Related: Bode Miller and More Celebrity Parents With the Biggest Broods Kris Jenner, Keke Wyatt and more celebrity parents are highly outnumbered at home. Wyatt welcomed her 11th baby, son Ke’zyah, in September 2022, which is her second with husband Zackariah Darring. The singer and Darring also share son Ke’Riah. Wyatt also shares six older children with ex-husband Rahman Morton and three more with ex-husband Michael […]

Gibson is also the father of daughter Hannah, 43, and sons Christian, 42, Edward, 42, William, 38, Louie, 35, Milo, 33, and Thomas, 25, whom he shares with ex-wife Robyn Moore. Moore, 63, and Gibson were married 28 years before their 2011 divorce.

Following his split from Moore, Gibson dated Grigorieva, 54. The couple called it quits in April 2010 after more than a year together.

After welcoming his and Grigorieva’s daughter, Lucia, Gibson gushed over fatherhood. “She’s so cool. It’s amazing. It’s full of wonder… and I’m not a youngster anymore,” he told Extra in November 2014, noting, “It’s my second daughter. I’m getting a chance to do it better.”

Related: Stars and Their Dads: Jennifer Aniston, Beyonce, Blake Lively and More Daddy's home! Behind the glitz and glam of red carpets and magazine covers, stars like Jennifer Aniston and Blake Lively are daddy's girls at heart. In honor of Father's Day, meet the men who helped raise Hollywood's hottest stars.

Gibson shared at the time that his best advice to being a good parent was “listen to them.” He joked, “I mean they actually tell me what to do.”

That same year, Gibson began dating Ross, 34. The pair announced in fall 2016 that they were expecting their first baby. Lars was born in January 2017.

Over the years, Gibson has given Hollywood a glimpse at his children. In October 2016, he turned heads when he brought lookalike son Milo to the Hacksaw Ridge afterparty in Beverly Hills.

Related: Famous Fathers Who Had Kids Late in Life Mick Jagger welcomed his eighth child at the age of 73. Us Weekly rounds up the other proud pops who fathered children in their silver years

Milo sported a beard similar to his dad’s and they styled their hair the same for the occasion. Milo also has Gibson’s sparklingly blue eyes, which fans couldn’t get enough of. The project marked Milo’s acting debut, while Gibson directed the war drama.

Milo has since opened up about working alongside his father, telling The Hollywood Reporter the best advice Gibson gave him was about ignoring all the cameras.

“Something that stuck with me [that my dad told me] was, when you’re working, to be truthful to your character and emulate them as much as possible, and of course, have fun,” he said in 2018. “Forget the camera is there. They say the camera is your best friend, but I find it most helpful forgetting that it’s there, because if you’re aware of it you’re not being truthful to what you’re doing. So, [his advice was] to be honest.”