Melissa Etheridge is forever grateful for late friend David Crosby after he served as her sperm donor — and she wasn’t the only person he helped.

“To me, I didn’t want someone who wanted to be a father,” Etheridge, 63, told People in an interview published on Tuesday, July 2. “I didn’t want all of a sudden, my children to have …’Oh, there’s Dad.’ And who am I? That sort of thing.”

She recalled Crosby’s wife, Jan Dance, being the one who suggested him as the donor, which ended up being “perfect” because Dance and Crosby were already parents themselves.

“They had just had help having their son, [Django], and they appreciated that. They wanted to pay it forward,” Etheridge explained.

The musician noted that Crosby’s kindness didn’t only extend to her family. “We’re still finding kids from David Crosby out in the world,” Etheridge said. “My daughter’s like, ‘I have another half-sister.'”

Etheridge and her now-ex Julie Cypher welcomed daughter Bailey and late son Beckett in 1997 and 1998, respectively, with Crosby as their legal sperm donor. (Etheridge later welcomed twins Johnnie and Steven, now 17, with ex-wife Tammy Lynn Michaels.)

Although Crosby was a friend of Etheridge, he was happy to leave the parenting to Etheridge and Cypher, who split in 2000.

“He did not need to be [a father]. And that’s what really made it clear for me, was that he was willing to say, ‘Yeah, I was the biological father,’” Etheridge shared.

The “Come to My Window” singer revealed that her kids call him “Bio Dad” because he is “the biological father, but they didn’t need a relationship with him.” (Her son Beckett died in 2020 of an opioid overdose.)

Crosby was already a father of four before he helped Etheridge become a mother. The Crosby, Stills & Nash singer welcomed son James, now 62, with Celia Crawford Ferguson in May 1962.

He also shared daughter Donovan with ex-girlfriend Debbie Donovan and daughter Erika with ex Jackie Guthrie, but little is known about their birthdates or adult lives.

Crosby married Dance in 1987. The couple welcomed their only child, Django, in 1995. The rocker died in January 2023 at the age of 81. Both his wife and Etheridge mourned the loss publicly.

“Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music,” Dance said in a statement at the time. “Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly.”

Etheridge shared her own message via social media, writing, “I am grieving the loss of my friend, and Bailey’s and Beckett’s biological father, David.”

She continued: “He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django and Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. A true treasure.”

Looking back, Etheridge told People that Crosby’s choice to help her expand her family “really taught me about generosity.”