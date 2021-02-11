A tricky transition. Joe Gorga is having a hard time with his and Melissa Gorga’s 15-year-old daughter, Antonia, dating.

“He just doesn’t get it,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly of her husband, also 41, on Thursday, February 10. “He just looks at us all cross-eyed, like, every time we talk about anything with Antonia and a boy. The fact that she’s a sophomore. Hello? This is when it happens and the sex talk happens. It’s just a real-life thing. He gasped for air, he can’t even say the word. It’s so ridiculous.”

The Love Italian Style author added, “I’m like, ‘Joe, I don’t know what generation or world you think we’re living in, but you better, like, bring it together here because this is not how the world is right now.’”

The businesswoman also shares Gino, 13, and Joey, 10, with Teresa Giudice‘s brother, telling Us that parenting hasn’t gotten easier as their kids have grown. “I’m, like, worried all the time [when] she wants to go to a party,” Melissa explained. “She needs rides. ‘Are you in the car? Do you have your seatbelts on?’ It’s a whole different world.”

In July 2020, the singer exclusively told Us that her time to expand her family had “passed” — and Melissa told Us on Thursday that she still stands by that statement.

“[More kids] are completely out the window,” the reality star said. “It’s like, I’m going to end that part of my life and start a new one. … I have three healthy kids. Like, I’m good.”

Melissa did, however, consider conceiving another back when she was approaching 40. “I was like, ‘Wow. I feel like I’m really hitting a point here in life where everything’s about to change,'” the Bravo personality explained to Us. “‘I’m going to end that part of my life and start a new one. I don’t know if I’m ready to end it yet. Should we pop out one more? Should we keep this going, the toddler baby thing? Because I don’t think I’m ready to throw the towel on that.’ That was the conversation. I felt like it was now or never because once you hit 40 and have three, it would be kind of silly to go back.”

She and Joe tied the knot in August 2004.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to Bravo Wednesday, February 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi