Life after baby! Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid gave birth to her first child, Shams, in April and is currently adjusting to motherhood.

When asked if she had experienced symptoms of postpartum depression, the Shahs of Sunset star, 46, told Us Weekly exclusively at her Sip ‘N See, “Yeah, I think so. Yes. There were a lot of things that happened in my personal life that created a lot of stress [around my birth] and that was really bad. So that threw everything off and I definitely am trying to still recover from that.”

Still, the Bravo personality added that she feels “blessed [and] surrounded by her family.”

After welcoming Shams in April, the new mom was unable to hold her son while recovering in the ICU. “During my delivery, I lost two thirds of my body’s blood supply, requiring 19 units of blood during the surgery, then [was] intubated and placed in ICU from having significant fluid in my lungs after my C-section,” she explained to Usexclusively the following week.

Now that Javid is healthy and home with her son, she shared advice for new moms who are also going through ups and downs post-baby. “Embrace [it] all, make friends with new moms, create a network of support and kiss your husband,” she told Us. “Tell the people that are helping you make your life easier, that you love them as often as possible.”

The reality star went on to gush about her husband’s fatherhood skills. “Tommy is insanely attentive, loving, he’s a smotherer,” she said. “I tell him as a joke that I’m going to have to get a court ordered visitation with my son because he is always so amazing. We actually fight over changing diapers and holding him and feeding him. We’re both so involved.”

In fact, when Javid recently attended a seminar and had to leave her son at home, Feight took over for his wife and told her not to worry. “I had peace of mind because I knew that he was all about it,” she said.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

