Treading carefully! Michael Bublé makes an effort not to argue with his wife, Luisana Lopilato, about parenting decisions in front of their three kids.

“It depends,” the singer, 46, recently told Us Weekly exclusively when asked whether he disagrees with the Argentina native, 34. “This is a big question because if you’re talking about undermining my wife in front of my children, if certain death is something that I’m looking for, then yes. Say yes. When your wife says no, if you want to live and not go through divorce, no matter what your wife says, try to walk into the other room and say, ‘Honey, what the hell are you talking about? I absolutely disagree with this.’”

When it comes to public displays of affection, however, the Canada native is all about letting Noah, 8, Elias, 5, and Vida, 3, see their parents kiss.

“Honestly, I don’t know if our kids have a more genuine smile on their faces than when they see Mommy and Daddy [being affectionate],” the songwriter explained. “My son Noah is 8, and it’s weird because he cringes, but my wife likes it because he will have the biggest smile. I think there is that sense of security they get [to see] that.”

The couple, who wed in March 2011 in Buenos Aires, love cuddling with their kids as well and are all for cosleeping.

“I never want to have a household where my door is not open,” the “Feeling Good” singer told Us. “My babies come in during the night. And I know it sounds weird, but I hope it never ends. … For me and Lu, it’s just a really great excuse to have our kids stay with us. I mean, not every night, of course. But we both love it so much.”

During their waking hours, Bublé loves spending time with his children in front of the computer.

“I am the worst,” he said. “I am a lazy man. So many times, especially when I’m … working all day and with the kids, I will get [asked], ‘Can we play Minecraft? Can we play this?’ And I’ll be like, ‘Yeah.’ And then Lu will come home and say, ‘How long were they on the computer?’ And I will catch so much s–t. That’s a really hard one.”

Keep scrolling to watch Bublé sharing more parenting dos and don’ts with Us above, from responding to social media trolls to wearing matching family outfits.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi