Family of five! Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, tied the knot in March 2011 and have been sharing their major family milestones ever since.

The couple welcomed their son, Noah, the year after their nuptials, and he became a big brother when Elias and Vida arrived in 2014 and 2018, respectively.

In 2016, news broke that the pair’s eldest had been diagnosed with liver cancer. “Cancer is a horrible illness, but we have faith in Noah being able to overcome this,” the Grammy winner’s sister-in-law, Daniela Lopilato, told Argentinian magazine Gente at the time. “We know he will. The time to start a long and very difficult treatment has come, but it’s got to be done.”

After Noah’s diagnosis, the “Just Haven’t Met You Yet” singer wasn’t sure he’d ever return to music, Bublé told the Herald Sun in July 2018. “Family is what matters,” the Canadian star explained at the time. “The health of my children is No. 1. The relationship with my family, my wife, my faith — all of it is easily No. 1.”

The American Music Award winner went on to tell the outlet: “I’ve been to hell. And you know what, hell seems like a really nice place to vacation compared to where we’ve been.”

Three months later, Bublé emotionally told James Corden during a Carpool Karaoke appearance that his life had “ended” with the news. Although Noah recovered after chemotherapy and radiation treatments, the “Save the Last Dance for Me” singer admitted he still wasn’t “OK.”

He explained, “My wife honestly, when this all started, I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us and to be positive … and when they got it out, and the chemo was done and they said, ‘We did it, it’s good, he’s OK,’ I just fell. I fell and my wife picks me up now.”

Bublé and Luisana have been through a lot with their brood. Keep scrolling to see their best moments with Noah, Elias and Vida, from pregnancy announcements to family trips.