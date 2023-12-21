Michael Bublé is opening up about son Noah’s liver cancer battle.

“My son’s cancer diagnosis rocked my world,” Bublé , 48, shared on “The Diary of a CEO” podcast episode on Thursday, December 21. “It pulled a curtain from over my eyes.”

Bublé called his now 10-year-old’s battle “a sledgehammer” to his “reality,” and said he “will never be carefree again” in his life “and that’s OK.” (Bublé shares Noah, as well as Elias, 7, Vida, 5, and Cielo, 16 months, with wife Luisana Lopilato.)

“It is a privilege for me to exist and that pain, fear and suffering that comes with those sorts of things, I guess it’s part of that beautiful … this life,” he added.

His son’s health scare led him to shift his priorities, focusing more on his family rather than his career.

“When it actually happened, I was going through, I think, a crisis,” Bublé confessed. “I don’t think I had my priorities straight. My family was always a love … I don’t think I was a terrible guy but it was blinders — career, ambition, how do I become the baddest, biggest, best? More ego, more power, more money.”

While Bublé felt like he was living with a “curtain” in front of him, it disappeared “in a moment” when “reality hit.”

“I went, ‘OK, this is it, this is life, this is what’s important,’” he said. “It’s not like I thought about it, I didn’t, there was no time to process it.”

He continued: “I remember closing my eyes and saying to myself, if we get out of this I’m living a different life, a better life. And I did, I made that promise to myself in a moment.”

Bublé took a career hiatus after Noah’s diagnosis in 2016. While his son is in remission, he told Australia’s Today show that “it sucks and it still sucks.”

“What we went through is the worst possible thing you can go through as a parent and maybe as a human being,” he said in October 2018, adding that there were days in which he and wife Lopilato, 36, “were just surviving, struggling to survive, and to breathe.”

He continued: “I much rather would have it have been me. Many times I wish that it had been.”

While his son is in remission, the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer shared that the physical and mental effects have taken a toll on him.

“I’m not OK,” he said in October 2018 during a segment of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. “My wife honestly, when this all started, I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us and to be positive … and when they got it out, and the chemo was done and they said, ‘We did it, it’s good, he’s OK,’ I just fell.”