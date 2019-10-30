Never say never! Michael Phelps is open to expanding his family after welcoming baby No. 3 with Nicole Johnson in September.

“Nothing that’s written in stone right now,” the Olympian, 34, recently told Us Weekly exclusively when asked about having a fourth child. “But I definitely wouldn’t count it out.”

That being said, “three has always been the number” that he and the 2010 Miss California USA, 34, who share Boomer, 3, Beckett, 20 months, and Maverick, 1 month, envisioned for their brood. “I think at this point after Beckett, Nicole had said she was ready for another child,” Phelps explained to Us. “I have yet to hear those words come out of her mouth yet, so we’ll see.”

For now, the couple are enjoying the “dream come true” of raising three “healthy little boys.” The athlete said, “Watching them and hearing the things that come out of their mouth [is the best]. Just all the little small things about being a parent, even though it can be frustrating at times.”

He shared specific moments that warmed his heart, telling Us, “Last night I got home from a trip [after being] on the road for two or three days, and I walked in and Boomer jumped out of his chair and literally ran high-speed and almost tackled me. And waking Beckett up in the morning, he just puts his arm around you and gives you a hug.”

The Maryland native is still adjusting to having three little ones, but says the transition has been easier than he thought. “It’s really kind of cool to see how much interest Boomer has in not only helping us, but helping Beckett and helping Maverick and wanting to be around them,” the Beneath the Surface author explained.

Even with such a full house, Phelps is focused on making sure his family conserves as much water as they can. “We’re very, very precise and conscious of making sure that every drop is saved, as much as possible, in this household,” the global ambassador of Colgate’s “Save Water” conservation effort said. “[We’re] obviously not taking 15, 20-minute showers. As much as we love to sit there in a nice hot shower, it’s probably not the best thing for us and our future.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin