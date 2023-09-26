The Jersey Shore is about to get another meatball — Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, are expecting their third baby.

Mike, 41, and Lauren, 38, announced the news via Instagram on Tuesday, September 26. “Good things come in threes 🥹,” the couple wrote alongside several family snaps of the group posing with Lauren’s sonogram. “Adding another pumpkin to our patch 🙏🏼 Baby #3 coming March 2024.”

Mike’s Jersey Shore castmates were quick to offer their congratulations in the comments section, with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi — who shares three kids with husband Jionni LaValle — welcoming the Sorrentinos to “the 3 club.” Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, for his part, wrote, “Hat trick!!! 3️⃣,” while Vinny Guadagnino added, “Anotha one.”

Lauren, meanwhile, jokingly acknowledged the challenge ahead, writing, “Three under three 👻 here we go ☺️🙏🏼.”

Mike and Lauren welcomed son Romeo Reign, now 2, in May 2021. Daughter Mia Bella, now 9 months, arrived in January.

Before Romeo was born, Lauren revealed that she suffered a miscarriage seven weeks into her pregnancy in 2019. “It was heart-wrenching,” she recalled during a November 2019 interview on Good Morning America. “When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing. … It was hard. It was really difficult.”

According to Lauren, the couple — who tied the knot in 2018 — conceived the night Mike came home from prison in September 2019. (He served eight months after his 2018 conviction for tax evasion.)

After Lauren opened up about her miscarriage, Mike said that the couple were still planning to expand their family. “We’re going to keep trying,” he told Entertainment Tonight in November 2019. “We can’t wait until that happens and we’re very excited to start that chapter, and we’re moving forward.”

One year later, the duo announced that they were expecting again. “Baby Sorrentino May 2021,” the twosome wrote via Instagram in November 2020.

Last year, Mike exclusively told Us Weekly that he and Lauren were getting “no sleep” after Romeo’s arrival. “I’m always checking the baby monitor if he sneezes. It’s like, ‘Oh, my God, what is happening?’ But it’s the best thing ever being a parent,” he said in January 2022, one year before Mia’s birth. “I feel such an amazing purpose and such an amazing love that I was just introduced to. So, it’s really awesome to … go on that journey.”