Bonding with her baby! Milla Jovovich breast-fed her 3-month-old daughter, Osian, in a sweet new shot.

“So grateful for these quiet moments with my rainbow baby,” the actress, 44, captioned a Monday, May 4, selfie with her little one. “Nursing her are some of my favorite times of the day. That sweet little cupcake looking up at me with her soulful eyes, her tiny hands, her incredible scent, that fluffy hair. I treasure this period of our lives so much.”

The Resident Evil star, who also shares Ever, 12, and Dashiel, 5, with her husband, Paul W. S. Anderson, went on to write, “Such a short blip in my life, but one that will bring the sweetest memories when I’m looking back.”

Us Weekly confirmed in February that the couple had welcomed baby No. 3. Jovovich shared the infant’s name via Instagram, writing, “Our baby girl Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson was born! Osian is a Welsh boy’s name and it’s pronounced O-shin. Now I know the name is long, but the family couldn’t agree on her middle name. Ever and my mom wanted Lark, @dashielanderson and I wanted Elliot. Then my husband Paul chimes in with another vote for Lark, so Smushy and I were out numbered! At least she has many names to choose from later in life if she wants to drop a few.”

The Hellboy star announced in August that she and Anderson, 55, were expecting another child after she previously suffered a miscarriage.

“Knocked up again,” Jovovich captioned a baby bump photo at the time. “After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror. Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly.”

She went on to write, “That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices. Thank goodness we’re in the clear AND we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl!”

Jovovich and the director tied the knot in 2009 in their Beverly Hills home.