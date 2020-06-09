Starting social justice young! Milla Jovovich urged parents to protest with their kids after bringing her 12-year-old daughter, Ever, to a gathering supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

“As parents, my husband, [Paul W. S. Anderson], and I wanted to help our eldest daughter raise her voice in protest as well and feel like a real part of this incredible movement for justice that’s happening all over the world,” the actress, 44, captioned a Monday, June 8, Instagram post. “Because no matter how small she thinks her voice is, she could see the impact of her actions right there in the moment by the overwhelming amount of people cheering and honking as they drove by our little group standing on the sidewalk. How they were uplifted by seeing us showing up for what we believe. The smile on their faces as they raised their fists in the air while they went about their day.”

The Resident Evil star, who also shares daughters Dashiel, 5, and Osian, 4 months, with the director, 55, went on to write, “I was able to show her how her small action made us all feel connected to something so much bigger than ourselves and maybe inspired others to take action too.”

The model encouraged other parents to “do the same with their kids.” Jovovich explained, “Make some posters and go out into your neighborhood regardless of the size of your group. Because no matter how small your protest is, it will still affect like-minded people in a positive way and who knows? Maybe it can seed a kernel of change in those that don’t feel the same way we do.”

In the social media upload, the singer and her eldest daughter stood on a sidewalk with signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Black Women’s Lives Matter.”

Jovovich’s post comes two weeks after George Floyd was killed when police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into the Minneapolis resident’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Worldwide protests have emerged supporting the Black Lives Matter movement following Floyd’s May 25 death.

The Fifth Element star welcomed Ever in 2007 and has worked to keep the preteen from feeling “entitled.” She told Us Weekly exclusively in February 2019: “We have these pep talks. I tell her about what’s going on in the world, I tell her how lucky she is and to remember what’s important in this life. To remember to appreciate people, to be curious about people. To really be interested in things, because, without that, you’re not going to get anywhere in life if you’re in your own head. You have to look outside.”