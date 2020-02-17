Quality time! Milla Jovovich had a special day with her 2-week-old daughter, Osian, following her baby’s jaundice diagnosis.

“It’s Osian’s two week birthday today! So when people ask me what I’ve been up to, this is literally it,” the Resident Evil star, 44, captioned an Instagram photo of the mother-daughter duo resting in bed on Sunday, February 16. “I’m trying to be a fully functioning milk manufacturing facility, so all my energy is focused on not getting out of pajamas if at all possible, feeding Osian and storing milk for her.”

The Ukraine-born actress continued, “Today is extra special as well because it’s her first day outside the blue light Bili Blanket and we will measure her bilirubin levels at the end of the day to see if she needs to go back in it tonight. Anyway, happy Sunday everyone!❤️❤️❤️ #osianlarkelliot #mamaandbaby.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Jovovich welcomed Osian with her husband, Paul W. S. Anderson, on February 1. The couple, who wed in 2009, are also parents to daughters Ever, 12, and Dashiel, 4.

“She’s so beautiful,” Jovovich captioned several photos of the newborn girl. “Her hair is lighter than the other girls was and she’s very strong. Her little hands get in the way and they’re hard to control and she’s already lifting her head up to see what’s going on! She’s our miracle baby and we’re all so grateful to have her and completely obsessed with her!!”

When Osian turned 1 week old, Jovovich revealed that her daughter was diagnosed with a “bad case” of jaundice. In newborns, the condition causes yellowing of a baby’s skin and eyes. “Poor baby Osian has been having a hard time kicking her jaundice since she was born, but finally we got it under control enough to take her home with a ‘Bili Blanket,’ which uses blue light to break down the bilirubin antibodies in her blood,” she explained via Instagram on February 12.

This past May, Jovovich opened up about undergoing an “emergency abortion” during her third pregnancy, after going into pre-term labor while on location in Eastern Europe.

“I spiraled into one of the worst depressions of my life and had to work extremely hard to find my way out. I took time off of my career. I isolated myself for months and had to keep a strong face for my two amazing kids,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I started gardening, eating healthier and going to the gym every day because I didn’t want to jump into taking anti-depressants unless I had tried every other alternative. Thank God I was able to find my way out of that personal hell without turning to medication, but the memory of what I went through and what I lost will be with me till the day I die.”