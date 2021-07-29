Hold your pumpkin spice lattes — the sun is out and the beach is still open. Moms Like Us is breaking down every must-have product, gadget and accessory to help kids (and Mom) get through those dog days of summer. Watch the latest episode of Moms Like Us above to see what products to stock up on for an endless summer.

Just Keep Swimming

Janie and Jack’s swimwear for kids and babies has built-in protection from the sun. Not only are the bathing suits adorable, but they each have a UPF of 50+.

If you’re looking for a mommy and me matching moment, check out Old Navy’s coordinated suits for adults and kids.

Cozy Up

After a dip in the pool, bundle up baby with Copper Pearl and Loulou Lollipops hooded towels. Once summer does come to an end, they work just as well after a warm bath in winter.

For Mom, pick up Teema’s Turkish towels, which are lightweight and easy to throw in your beach bag. Made of 100 percent Turkish cotton, these towels will withstand the test of time.

Need something to put all this gear in? Jujube’s Eco Collection tote is a summer staple for busy moms. Made from 28 single-use plastic bottles, the relaxed and roomy tote boasts just enough structure to keep in shape.

Boredom Busters

Tired of hearing, “Mom, I’m bored?” Us too! Cratejoy makes dozens of subscription boxes for tweens and teens that will give them something to do all season long. From their Strong Self(ie) Box for girls to their Succulents of the Month box, they have something for every kid on your list.

Chalk it Up

Sidewalk chalk is a tried-and-true boredom buster, but Twee’s sidewalk chalk is anything but ordinary. This reimagined childhood classic comes in shapes like a burger and fries and ice cream cones. It’s sure to get your kids away from their tablets, and outside for some fresh air.

Book Worm

Penguin’s Summer Olympics round up are the perfect poolside reads for young adults. Be inspired by the story of a three-time Olympic gold medalist in She Persisted: Florence Griffith Joyner by Rita Williams-Garcia and Chelsea Clinton, or dive into the fast-paced middle-grade adventure Kudo Kids: The Mystery of the Masked Medalist by Olympian siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani, set in Tokyo during the Summer Olympics.

Onesie Funsie

One a scorching hot summer day, keep it simple and cool by putting your your baby in an adorable onesie from Urban Baby Co. With catchy phrases like ‘Catch Ya Later!’ and ‘I’ll Have a Bottle of Your House White,’ your baby will not only stay cool in the summer heat, but they’ll also be the most stylish kid on the block.

For more info on the products, watch the latest episode of Moms Like Us above.