A supportive environment. My Pregnant Husband stars Myles and Precious want their daughter, Zayn, to “know that she can be whatever she wants.”

The new mom exclusively told Us Weekly that she and her husband “met in the middle” after their baby girl’s arrival. Precious explained, “We found a middle ground in it. … Her [safari-themed] room is painted gray. She has a grand crib in her room with beautiful white scrolling and bows upon it, but we dress her in multiple clothes. Some days she wears girls’ clothes, some days she wears boys’ clothes and some days she wears unisex clothes.”

Myles chimed in that their little one “nine times out of 10 [wears] whatever is clean and cute,” adding, “We just decided to let Zayn be. Zayn is a beautiful being. We’re just gonna support Zayn. …. Whatever direction, she chooses to go into, we will support her 100 percent.”

The new dad calls Precious and Zayn his “twins,” explaining to Us, “I have two little divas on my hand.”

The TLC personalities found out Myles was pregnant after a “strenuous, painful” round of IVF. He and Precious “definitely” see their family growing in the future.

“Before [Zayn], we were already parents [due to our work with LGBTQ homeless youth, and we were already curating family,” she explained. “So this is just a new kind of family for us.”

The reality stars now have a “stronger bond” as parents. Myles told Us, “You become closer to someone when you get sleep deprived and you’re trying to figure this out. We’re first-time parents. We’ve had to communicate a lot more, work as a unit.”

Precious added, “I also think that we’re more selfless. We see what is the most important thing in our lives. … Our act of revolution is raising a little black girl and curating black girl joy in our lives.”

My Pregnant Husband premieres on Thursday, July 23, on TLC at 10 p.m. ET, as part of a series of specials spotlighting overlooked, underrepresented and misunderstood communities from World’s Smallest Woman: Meet Jyoti to Conjoined Twins: Inseparable.

“We hope people see that our lives matter and that they have meaning,” Precious told Us of the show. “I feel once we begin to see trans people thriving and existing in all parts of the world that we can begin to dismantle the stigma around being trans. Myles and I, we are proud to be trans. We celebrate our trans bodies, our trans selves.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo