The best of both worlds! Naturi Naughton is juggling her 2-year-old daughter, Zuri, with her career and admits finding balance is “challenging.”

“I have a good support team,” the singer, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, January 13, at the New York premiere of Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace. “Make sure you get help. People understand that it’s not easy being a mother and being a working actress or working woman, so I think I’m doing OK. I think I’m doing a decent job.”

The 3LW member added, “I’ve spent the whole day home with the baby. She’s got a stomach virus, so I’ve been like managing her being sick, trying to get in hair and makeup, so I don’t know if there’s an easy way to balance it.”

The actress and her then-boyfriend, Ben, welcomed their baby girl in July 2017. The little one weighed five pounds and measured 19 inches long.

“This is the best experience of my life!” the Power star gushed to Us in a statement at the time. “Myself and Benjamin are so honored and happy to welcome this beautiful girl into the world!”

The reveal came four months after the New Jersey native confirmed her pregnancy to Us. “I feel really happy; pregnancy has been good to me,” she told Essence in June 2017. “I’m in love, I’m looking forward to just sharing this next level of life. My whole life has been about working and being in the girl group and being on stage and being an actress, but now I get to really enjoy a bigger purpose, which is motherhood, so I’m really excited.”

Her toddler is currently “obsessed with Frozen … and ‘Baby Shark.’” Naughton told Us on Monday: “She has an Elsa nightgown that she won’t come out of. She has a microphone that she sings ‘Baby Shark’ [into.] I think Frozen and ‘Baby Shark’ are her, like, top tier but Frozen is at the top.”

Because of that, the Client List alum hasn’t told Zuri that Frozen II was released in November. “I’m not going to tell her,” Naughton said. “I’m just gonna let her do Frozen for a year.”

