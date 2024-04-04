NHL star Boone Jenner and wife Maggie Jenner suffered an unimaginable loss when their son was stillborn one month before his due date.
“We are at a loss for words. A pain like no other,” the couple wrote in a joint statement via Instagram on Wednesday, April 3, revealing that their baby boy, Dawson, was stillborn on Sunday, March 31.
In honor of Dawson’s memory, the Jenners shared a photo of his feet cast in cement.
The Columbus Blue Jackets forward, 30, and his spouse noted that their “pain is like nothing we’ve experienced before,” but shared that the loss has “also shown us the immense love we have to give.”
The duo explained, “As heartbroken as we are, we are incredibly grateful to be his parents and look forward to holding him again one day in heaven.”
They concluded by thanking their family and friends for the “outpouring of love and support,” adding, “We appreciate everyone respecting our privacy as we navigate this extremely difficult time. 🤍.”
Boone and Maggie went public with their relationship in May 2020 when she posted several Instagram photos with the athlete during the Covid-19 shutdowns. “My quarantine scene 🤍,” she captioned the snaps from her beachfront house.
One year later, Boone shared a photo on his social media pages from a romantic getaway with Maggie. “Great trip down south with my love,” he wrote via social media in May 2021.
The duo got engaged in September 2022 while standing outside their new home. “B&M FOREVER 😭🤍💍,” Maggie wrote via Instagram at the time. Boone, meanwhile, captioned the proposal pictures by writing, “Forever with you❤️.”
Less than a year later, Boone and Maggie tied the knot in July 2023. They celebrated their nuptials with a honeymoon in Italy before announcing that December that they were expecting their first baby.
“Lil babe coming May 2024 ,” the couple wrote via a joint Instagram post at the time, sharing a sonogram of their son. The expectant parents also took photos with their dog that showed off Maggie’s growing baby bump.
Earlier this year, Maggie was on hand to root for Boone as he played in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto in February.
Once the game was done, the pair jetted off to a tropical location to enjoy a babymoon. “Short but sweet lil break🌤️ ,” Maggie captioned a series of beach vacation snaps on February 10.