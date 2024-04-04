NHL star Boone Jenner and wife Maggie Jenner suffered an unimaginable loss when their son was stillborn one month before his due date.

“We are at a loss for words. A pain like no other,” the couple wrote in a joint statement via Instagram on Wednesday, April 3, revealing that their baby boy, Dawson, was stillborn on Sunday, March 31.

In honor of Dawson’s memory, the Jenners shared a photo of his feet cast in cement.

Related: Stars Who Struggled to Conceive Children Share Their Fertility Issues It has been a difficult road to parenthood for many celebrity parents, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. After in vitro fertilization didn’t work on the first try, Teigen wondered if she had done something wrong. “You just look for anything to blame, especially yourself,” Teigen explained to New York Magazine’s The Cut in April […]

The Columbus Blue Jackets forward, 30, and his spouse noted that their “pain is like nothing we’ve experienced before,” but shared that the loss has “also shown us the immense love we have to give.”

The duo explained, “As heartbroken as we are, we are incredibly grateful to be his parents and look forward to holding him again one day in heaven.”

They concluded by thanking their family and friends for the “outpouring of love and support,” adding, “We appreciate everyone respecting our privacy as we navigate this extremely difficult time. 🤍.”

Boone and Maggie went public with their relationship in May 2020 when she posted several Instagram photos with the athlete during the Covid-19 shutdowns. “My quarantine scene 🤍,” she captioned the snaps from her beachfront house.

Related: Celebrity Wives and Girlfriends of Pro Hockey Players Candace Cameron Bure, Erin Andrews and more celebrities found love with professional hockey players. The Full House alum was introduced to now-husband Valeri Bure at a charity hockey game by costar Dave Coulier. The twosome wed in 1996, and Cameron Bure is still head over heels in love. “He makes me laugh a lot, which […]

One year later, Boone shared a photo on his social media pages from a romantic getaway with Maggie. “Great trip down south with my love,” he wrote via social media in May 2021.

The duo got engaged in September 2022 while standing outside their new home. “B&M FOREVER 😭🤍💍,” Maggie wrote via Instagram at the time. Boone, meanwhile, captioned the proposal pictures by writing, “Forever with you❤️.”

Less than a year later, Boone and Maggie tied the knot in July 2023. They celebrated their nuptials with a honeymoon in Italy before announcing that December that they were expecting their first baby.

Related: NHL Tragedies: The Deaths That Have Rocked the Hockey World in 2023 and 2024 A series of tragic deaths, both on and off the ice, has left the world or professional hockey in mourning. On March 18, 2024, former NHL players Konstantin Koltsov and Chris Simon were announced dead in separate instances, the latest in a string of recent passings to rock the sport. Koltsov, who played for the […]

“Lil babe coming May 2024 🩵,” the couple wrote via a joint Instagram post at the time, sharing a sonogram of their son. The expectant parents also took photos with their dog that showed off Maggie’s growing baby bump.

Earlier this year, Maggie was on hand to root for Boone as he played in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto in February.

Once the game was done, the pair jetted off to a tropical location to enjoy a babymoon. “Short but sweet lil break🌤️ ,” Maggie captioned a series of beach vacation snaps on February 10.