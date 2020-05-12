A sneak peek! Nicholas Hoult gave a rare glimpse into life with his young son on Monday, May 11.

“I’m loving it,” the actor, 30, said of fatherhood during a virtual appearance on the Late Late Show With James Corden. “It’s mad. It’s a learning curve, isn’t it? There’s a lot to take in. But overall, it’s like that time again, it brings back a lot of memories of your childhood.”

The Tolkien star explained, “It makes you play again — which I’m really enjoying, particularly with this time now with everything shut down and not having to work. I’m kind of just playing trains all day. It’s great.”

Now that the English star has a child, he “doesn’t understand” how he ever acted in a play when he was 3.

“How do you convince the kid to do what you want them to do, like designate a time on stage?” Hoult wondered. “Because I can’t convince [my son] to do anything.”

News broke in April 2018 that the Warm Bodies star and his girlfriend, Bryana Holly, had welcomed their first child together.

Nine months later, the new dad broke his silence on his baby boy, telling the Evening Standard: “The levels of tiredness are extreme. No one warns you about it! But the level of love that comes with it outweighs everything. It’s phenomenal. I’m loving it. And it evolves all the time. They change so much, every day is different. It fills you up as a human completely.”

Hoult talks quicker in interviews as a dad because he “need[s] to get home to them,” he joked in the January 2019 interview.

Prior to his relationship with Holly, 26, Hoult dated his X-Men: First Class costar Jennifer Lawrence on and off from 2011 to 2014.

The former couple’s “difficult schedules” caused their split, a source told Us Weekly exclusively after their breakup. “They just weren’t together a lot, her life is a whirlwind. They have gotten back together before, it just got to be too hard for now.” Lawrence, 29, for her part, married Cooke Maroney in October 2019.