Nicholas Hoult and his eldest son, Joaquin, looked like twins while enjoying a basketball game in a rare family outing.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star, 34, sat courtside with Joaquin, 5, while watching the Atlanta Hawks play the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, March 31, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Joaquin, dressed in a Hawks jersey, blue jeans, checkered Vans slip-ons and a black cap, was spotted whispering to his father while clutching onto Trae Young plushie.

Hoult shares Joaquin with girlfriend Bryana Holly. The couple are also parents of a 12-month-old child, whose name has not been revealed.

The X-Men: Dark Phoenix actor was first linked to the Playboy model, 30, in March 2017. One year later, the twosome quietly welcomed their first baby.

Related: Celebrities Who Secretly Welcomed Children Scarlett Johansson and more celebrity parents have welcomed “secret” babies over the years. Johansson shares daughter Rose, born in 2014, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac and son Cosmo, born in 2021, with husband Colin Jost. She kept her second pregnancy under wraps, though Jost spilled the beans during a comedy show. “We’re having a baby,” Jost […]

“The levels of tiredness are extreme. No one warns you about it! But the level of love that comes with it outweighs everything. It’s phenomenal,” Hoult told the Evening Standard in 2019. “I’m loving it. And it evolves all the time. They change so much, every day is different. It fills you up as a human completely.”

Hoult even joked to the outlet that he talks quicker in interviews because he “need[s] to get home” to his family.

It wasn’t until February 2020 that Holly confirmed that her and Hoult’s first baby was a boy. “Forever valentine,” she captioned an Instagram photo with Joaquin at the fair.

Three months later, Hoult gave fans a rare glimpse at his life as a father while appearing on the Late Late Show With James Corden.

Related: 'Skins' U.K. Cast: Where Are They Now? Roundview College forever! During its seven years on the air, the U.K. edition of Skins introduced the world to a ton of future stars, including Daniel Kaluuya and Dev Patel. The beloved drama, which premiered in January 2007, followed a group of British teenagers over the two years of sixth form (equivalent to junior and […]

“I’m loving it,” Hoult said at the time. “It’s mad. It’s a learning curve, isn’t it? There’s a lot to take in. But overall, it’s like that time again, it brings back a lot of memories of your childhood.”

The Tolkien star continued: “It makes you play again — which I’m really enjoying, particularly with this time now with everything shut down and not having to work. I’m kind of just playing trains all day. It’s great.”

After becoming a parent, Hoult told host James Corden that he “doesn’t understand” how he acted in a play when he was 3.

“How do you convince the kid to do what you want them to do, like designate a time on stage?” Hoult wondered. “Because I can’t convince [my son] to do anything.”