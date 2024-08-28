Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell’s son Golden is already making academic strides at a young age.

Bell, 36, shared a back to school photo of Golden, 7, and her and Cannon’s daughter, Powerful Queen, 3, as they get ready for their first day of the academic year. The pair’s youngest son, Rise Messiah, 23, months also jumped into the picture with his siblings.

The model excitedly shared that Golden skipped some grades and was entering fourth grade nearly two years early.

‘Back to school for all of us!! My bright babies!! And my Rizzy who is already ready for school and had to jump in before we all were off!!” Bell wrote via Instagram, on Saturday, August 24. “Golden is 7 in 4th grade (yes he’s advanced and yes his emotional intelligence matches his cognitive intellect) and our Pretty Pow is already in Pre-K big kids class! Weee so proud!! 📚📓.”

On Golden’s first day of school message board, he shared that he hoped to one day become an NBA player and his favorite food is sushi. Bell added that both Golden and Powerful made great strides with their fellow classmates the previous school term.

“Last year Golden ran for and was elected as his class representative and Miss Pow is quite popular :-),” she gushed. “So they are doing well — can’t wait for this year and what they will do!”

Cannon previously gushed about how smart his son is when Golden entered second grade at age 5.

“Yesterday was the first day of 2ND GRADE for MR. GOLDEN CANNON!! (And he’s only 5 years old!!!),” Cannon wrote via Instagram in August 2022. “Congratulations Champ!! I can’t take none of the credit though! He gets his genius from his Mamma! @missbbell.”

Bell and Cannon were first linked after the Masked Singer host called it quits with ex-wife Mariah Carey in 2016. The following year, they welcomed Golden in February 2017. Three years later, Bell and Cannon expanded their family with daughter Powerful Queen. Bell gave birth to their third child, Rise Messiah, in September 2022.

In addition to his three children with Bell, Cannon is also the father of twins Monroe and Moroccan, 13, with Carey, twin sons Zion and Zillion, 3, and daughter Beautiful, 20 months, with Abby De La Rosa, son Legendary, 2, with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx, 22 months, with LaNisha Cole. The actor also shared late son Zen with Alyssa Scott, who died from cancer in December 2021 at 5 months old. In December 2022, they welcomed their daughter Halo Marie, 16 months.