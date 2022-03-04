Up for the challenge! Nick Carter spoke candidly about the highs and lows of raising three little ones.

“You have three different personalities, three different needs, three different … human beings that want affection and attention,” the Backstreet Boys member, 42, said during an episode of Parents magazine’s “We Are Family” podcast on Tuesday, March 1, of his “delegation of time” as a dad.

The New York native, who shares Odin, 5, Saoirse, 2, and Pearl, 10 months, with his wife, Lauren Kitt, added, “[On] one hand, you got a 10-month-old over there crying, then you have your daughter on the other hand wanting your attention, then your son, [and it’s] happening all at the same time. You’re learning on the job. You’re figuring it all out.”

The singer gushed that he “love[s] the challenge,” saying, “I think it’s great. It’s a challenge and by the end of the day, I’m exhausted and I’m going to sleep and waking up early. I absolutely love it.”

Carter noted that he is “thankful” for his wife’s help since their eldest child is “all about” the 38-year-old personal trainer at the moment.

“Everything is Mommy, Mommy, Mommy,” the songwriter explained. “I’m like, ‘That’s good. You go to your mommy.’ I’ll take care of the two girls.”

The Facing the Music author’s comments came three months after he opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about the “hard” but “rewarding” job of fatherhood.

“It’s getting easier because they’re getting a little bit more self-reliant and it’s awesome,” the Grammy nominee said of Odin and Saoirse in the December 2021 interview, noting that the siblings “fight” often.

“The older one really loves the youngest one,” the House of Carters alum added at the time. “It’s weird. It’s like, ‘How come you don’t treat [Saoirse] the way you treat the baby?’ They’re in that taking toys stage.”

Carter and Kitt wed in April 2014 in California. Odin arrived two years later, followed by Saoirse and Pearl in 2019 and 2021, respectively. While the California native was giving birth to baby No. 3 via C-section, she also had her tubes removed, Kitt exclusively told Us.

“We’re good with three kids!” Carter chimed in at the time. “We are so blessed, I believe, to have such a big family now of three children. Odin now has two sisters. He’s an older brother. I’m excited that they are going to be able to have each other later in life and to be able to watch each other and be there for each other. They’re all going to grow up together and that, to me, is great for them.”

