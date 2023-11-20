For Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, football is a family affair.

The youngest of three sons, Sirianni grew up in Jamestown, New York, and was coached by his father, Fran Sirianni, while playing football in high school. He went on to play college ball at the University of Mount Union in Ohio, where he later started his coaching career.

Nick’s big break in the NFL came in 2009 when he was hired to work on the Kansas City Chiefs offense by then-head coach Todd Haley. Along with kick-starting his professional career, the role led Nick to meet his now-wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell.

“Obviously, meeting my wife there, that will always be a special place to us because of that,” he told The Athletic of Kansas City in 2023. “Then professionally, my first stint in the NFL. Obviously, it was really important both ways. … When you have something as significant as meeting your wife there in that city, that place, that time frame, that city is always going to carry a special place in my heart because of that.”

The couple welcomed three children together, who have now become part of the Eagles family. Scroll down to get to know Nick’s wife, kids and more:

Brett Ashley Cantwell

Nick met Cantwell during his tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he coached from 2009 to 2012. They tied the knot in 2013.

The twosome lived in the same apartment complex in Kansas City before their romance began. “I didn’t remember him, but he remembered me,” Cantwell, a teacher, recalled in 2019. “He was like, ‘I work with the Chiefs.’ I didn’t care at all.”

Nick eventually left the Chiefs for the San Diego Chargers in 2013, and leaving her home state was a difficult decision for Cantwell. “I loved my job. I loved everything about Kansas City,” she continued. “I loved Nick more. So, it was all worth it.”

Jacob Sirianni

Nick welcomed his eldest son in 2015 while he was coaching for the Chargers. While Jacob shares his father’s love of sports, he’s more invested in baseball than football.

“I’ve gotten to my share of games,” Nick told the Philadelphia Inquirer in 2022. “I told my wife, ‘I finally have a hobby.’”

In September 2023, Jacob joined his dad and Eagles center Jason Kelce at the premiere of Prime Video’s Kelce documentary in Philly.

Taylor Sirianni

Nick and Cantwell’s second child arrived in 2017. Taylor has stolen the spotlight at multiple Eagles press conferences through the years, going viral in January 2023 for copying her dad’s facial expressions in an interview before the Super Bowl.

Taylor made another adorable appearance during a November 2023 press conference before the Eagles’ bye week. When Nick asked his daughter what she wanted to do during the break, she whispered her answer in his ear. “You want to get Chick-fil-A?” Nick repeated with a laugh.

“No, I didn’t say that!” Taylor quipped back.

Miles Sirianni

The couple welcomed their third child in 2020. Miles sweetly sat on his father’s lap during a 2023 press conference with his siblings after the Eagles’ NFC championship win.

Miles previously sported an Eagles jersey while Nick spoke with reporters in October 2022. While the coach praised running back Miles Sanders, his son looked up when he heard his name. Nick proceeded to give Miles a kiss on the cheek.

Fran and Amy Sirianni

Nick’s parents were nearly left speechless when he was offered the Eagles coaching gig in 2021, gushing over their son’s “dream” job to local Philly outlet WPVI at the time. His success in the NFL partially comes from his mom and dad.

Fran coached high school football for 45 years, even coaching Nick at Southwestern Central High School in West Ellicott, New York. Nick’s father was inducted into the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

Amy and her husband have nabbed season tickets for the Eagles — and quickly planned to get themselves up to speed on the team’s fight song. “Fly, Eagles Fly,” Amy teased in a 2021 interview. “And I don’t know the rest of the words. I have to learn them.”

Jay and Mike Sirianni

Like their father, Nick’s older brothers have also gotten into the coaching game. Jay formerly coached at Southwestern Central High School, while Mike leads the football team at Washington & Jefferson College in Washington, Pennsylvania.

Nick reflected on his relationship with his siblings in a joint interview with Mike before the 2023 Super Bowl, remembering “playing football with them, tackle football in the living room with them, having boxing matches with them with the couch pillows, hitting each other with those.”

Mike added, “Maybe that’s why the youngest one is supposed to be the toughest, and obviously that’s rubbed off on him and gotten him to where he is.”