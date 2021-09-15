Helping hands. Nilsa Prowant is learning from Jersey Shore cast members while battling postpartum depression and anxiety.

“I really look up to the moms on Jersey Shore because I know a couple of them have struggled with it,” the Floribama Shore star, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly recently while promoting the MTV show. “They’ve given me some really good advice and I know that if they can get through it, I can get through it.”

The reality stars told the Florida native that while mental health struggles are “one of the hardest things” about motherhood, having children is “enjoyable and rewarding.”

The new mom told Us, “Motherhood is hard, but [I’ll] get through it. … I would suffer from postpartum depression every single day of my life if it means I get to have my son.”

Prowant announced in December 2020 that she was pregnant with her and fiancé Gus Gazda‘s first child. “Even in the darkest of times the Lord still shines his light,” the then-expectant star wrote via Instagram at the time, referencing her dad’s death. “Our greatest adventure is about to begin. Baby Gazda. Coming May 2021.”

While awaiting their baby boy’s arrival, the Shop Nilsa Prowant creator was diagnosed with prenatal depression and anxiety, which she told Us gave her a “higher risk” of battling it postpartum.

She gave birth five months after her Instagram baby bump debut. “He is completely perfect in every single possible way,” Prowant told her followers in May of son Gray, now 3 months. “We are so blessed. Thank you God for our beautiful baby boy. This is everything I have always wanted, a family of my own with the man of my dreams.”

Prowant was “in labor for 31 hours,” which she called the “hardest thing [she has] ever done in life.” She explained to Us, “I tried to push him out. He didn’t want to come out, and he loved being up in there. He was super cozy, and I ended up having to have a C-section. It was a really hard labor, but I know other moms have it worse and we’re happy. We’re healthy. I’m grateful.”

Floribama Shore returns to MTV Thursday, September 16, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi