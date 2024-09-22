Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcomed their second baby via surrogate following her battle with breast cancer.

“Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon🐉,” Munn, 44, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, September 22. “I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true.”

She continued, “I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded. Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese 梅💜.”

The actress and the comedian have been dating since 2021 and welcomed son Malcolm in November of that year.

Related: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Relationship Timeline John Mulaney and Olivia Munn kicked their romance into high gear after his split from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, in May 2021. As news broke that Mulaney and Tendler had called it quits, Us Weekly confirmed that the comedian had moved on with Munn. Mulaney and Munn were photographed on a […]

Munn revealed in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023. She underwent five surgeries throughout the course of her treatment, including a double mastectomy and a full hysterectomy.

“I took out my uterus, fallopian tubes and ovaries,” she told Vogue in May 2024. “Doing a full hysterectomy was a big decision to make, but it was the best decision for me because I needed to be present for my family.”

Munn’s doctors advised her to eradicate hormones from her body to avoid a recurrence of cancer, giving her the options of continuing a medication that would leave her bedridden or surgically removing the organs.

“I did have one real moment of panic,” she recalled. “A real breakdown. Because it’s just so strange when you’ve been with this body your entire life, had your period for so long, feel when you’re ovulating, and all of a sudden it’s gone.”

Prior to the operation, Munn froze her eggs, which she had previously done at ages 33 and 39.

“It’s interesting because my 33-year-old eggs were great. My 39-year-old eggs? None of them worked,” she explained. “As you get older, one month can have great eggs, the other not so much. Clearly, the month we did at 39 was not a good month.”

Related: Olivia Munn’s Breast Cancer Journey in Her Own Words Olivia Munn initially chose to keep her breast cancer diagnosis private, but she’s shared plenty of powerful details since coming forward with her journey. “In February of 2023, in an effort to be proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that checks you for 90 different cancer genes,” Munn wrote via Instagram in […]

Although filling her body with hormones needed for egg retrieval and putting off treatment was risky, she and Mulaney chose to move forward with the process. “After my diagnosis, we decided to try one more round of egg retrievals and hoped it was a good month. John and I talked about it a lot, and we don’t feel like we’re done growing our family but didn’t know if I would have to do chemotherapy or radiation,” she said.

“We just wanted a few more eggs,” she added. “At my age, one in every 10 eggs are healthy, and we were hoping to make one embryo from this retrieval.”

Munn’s doctors were able to collect seven eggs, from which two embryos were created.

“A few hours later, we got the call from my doctor. He shared that we had two healthy embryos,” she recounted. “John and I just started crying. It was just so exciting because not only did we get it in one retrieval, but it also meant that I didn’t have to keep putting myself at risk. It was just amazing.”