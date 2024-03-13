Olivia Munn shocked fans by announcing she was secretly diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

“In February of 2023, in an effort to be proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that checks you for 90 different cancer genes,” Munn, 43, revealed in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, March 13. “I tested negative for all, including BRCA (the most well-known breast cancer gene). My sister Sara [Potts] had just tested negative as well. We called each other and high-fived over the phone. That same winter I also had a normal mammogram.”

Despite her negative tests, she was subsequently diagnosed with breast cancer two months later and has undergone “four surgeries.”

She continued: “Surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice. I guess I haven’t felt like there was time to cry. My focus narrowed and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clearheaded.”

Munn explained that she decided to keep her diagnosis private in order “to get through some of the hardest parts before sharing,” which included having a double mastectomy. “I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next,” she added.

In her post, Munn called herself “lucky” and thanked her OB-GYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, for being able to catch her cancer “with enough time that I had options.” She also thanked her family and friends for “loving me through this” and gave a special shout-out to her partner, John Mulaney.

“I’m so thankful for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect,” she wrote on Wednesday. “For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.” (The couple welcomed their son in December 2021.)

Munn concluded her emotional message by sending additional thanks to the medical staff who have helped her amid her cancer battle, as well as “the friends who’ve had breast cancer and the friends who connected me to friends who’ve had breast cancer for guiding me through some of the most uncertain and overwhelming moments.”

Munn’s Instagram upload also featured several pics of her in the hospital, including a photo frame of Mulaney, 41, and their son placed on her hospital bed tray.

She captioned the post, “I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey.”

In one video, Munn received an uplifting pep talk from Aliabadi before undergoing a procedure. “Do it for him, do it for your baby. This stuff doesn’t matter,” she told the actress, who responded, “Thank you … I’m ready.”

Several celebrities flooded the post’s comments with well-wishes and encouraging messages. “Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you ❤️,” Mulaney wrote on Wednesday. Matt Bomer commented, “You are so strong Olivia! Grateful you found this early. Sending you love always.”

Terry Crews left several heart and fire emojis underneath the post, while Kaley Cuoco wrote, “Thank you for sharing this! Wow❤❤❤❤❤🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌.”

Munn’s breast cancer revelation comes three days after she hit the 2024 Oscars red carpet with Mulaney. The comedian complemented her metallic Fendi Couture gown and Bucherer Fine Jewellery diamond earrings and rings in an all-black Fendi Men’s tuxedo.

Ahead of the Sunday, March 10, awards show, Munn posted a funny Instagram video of herself standing up in the car on the way to the ceremony. “This is a standing-up dress. And this is a … ,” she said before Mulaney chimed in to add, “A sitting-down guy.”