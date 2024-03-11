The best gowns were not made for sitting.

Olivia Munn took to Instagram on Sunday, March 10, to show her followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her not-so-glamorous car ride to the 2024 Oscars.

In the video, Munn, 43, crouched down in the backseat of a car, dressed in a floor-length satin Fendi gown.

“This is a standing up dress,” Munn told the camera, before pointing it at her boyfriend, John Mulaney, who sat in a seat in front of her. “And this is a…”

“A sitting down guy,” Mulaney, 41, interjected.

Munn captioned the post: “We’re both in custom @fendi but only one of us can sit down.”

She also tagged Michael Fisher and Wayman and Micah, the stylists who put her look together.

Munn’s dress featured a knotted halter neckline which flowed out into a cape that trailed elegantly behind her. She accessorized the sleek look with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels and a pair of long dangling earrings.

Her makeup, which was done by Diane Buzzetta, featured black eyeliner, long lashes and pink lipstick. She wore her hair (styled by Cherilyn Farris) parted to the side and in a relaxed blowout.

Mulaney, for his part, wore an all-black Fendi suit featuring a bow tie and patent leather dress shoes. He later took the stage inside the Dolby Theater to deliver a super-quick but sharp standup routine before presenting the Oscar for Best Sound.

The couple, who first met in 2015, debuted their relationship in May 2021, soon after the public learned of Mulaney’s separation from his then-wife, Anna Marie Tendler. The comedian filed for divorce from Tendler, 38, in July 2021, which was then finalized in January 2022. Mulaney and Munn welcomed their first child, son Malcolm, in November 2021.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times that same month, Munn spoke candidly about the public’s speculation of her relationship with Mulaney. “It’s definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way,” she said. “They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don’t.”