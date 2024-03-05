Anna Marie Tendler, the ex-wife of comedian John Mulaney, has channeled her “heartbreak and rage” into a new memoir.

Titled Men Have Called Her Crazy, Tendler’s book will be released on August 14.

“I have been writing this book for two years,” Tendler, 38, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 5. “More accurately though I have been writing it for close to four decades. I have never been more proud of any work. It is a story about mental health; about being a woman; about family. And finally, about the endless source of my heartbreak and rage—men.”

Tendler revealed the memoir is now available for preorder and urged her followers to share the news with “anyone for whom you think this book might resonate.”

The author ended the post with a joke about her artsy Instagram account, which has mostly become a place to show off her photography skills since her high-profile divorce.

“You didn’t think I was just taking photos of sunsets and seashores this whole time, did you?” she quipped.

Mulaney, 41, announced in May 2021 that he and Tendler had split after six years of marriage. Mulaney officially filed for divorce in July 2021.

The announcement came just a few months after Mulaney completed a 60-day rehabilitation stay for alcohol and cocaine addiction.

At the time, Tendler said she was blindsided by Mulaney’s filing.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” she said in a statement. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Days after Mulaney and Tendler’s split was revealed, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Mulaney was dating actress Olivia Munn.

In November 2021, Mulaney and Munn welcomed their first child together, a son named Malcolm.

Tendler has never shied away from being candid about how difficult the circumstances surrounding her split from Mulaney have been.

She wrote about experiencing a “mental health breakdown” in a June 2023 essay for Elle, which was written in honor of her late dog Petunia.

“Petunia and I moved to Connecticut in December 2020, in the wake of my severe mental health breakdown and what appeared to be the impending end of my marriage,” Tendler wrote. “We fused even more deeply together in an attuned and totally symbiotic relationship. She never let me out of her sight.”

Further, Tendler wrote about the difficult times she endured while Mulaney was in rehab, just before their split was announced.

“My mental health hinged wholly on my dog,” she explained. “When I was hospitalized for depression, self-harm and severe suicidal ideation in the first two weeks of 2021, the doctors asked me to make a list of my reasons for living. Petunia was the one and only thing on that list.”

Petunia, a French bulldog, died in April 2023.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.