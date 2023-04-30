John Mulaney and his ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler, are each memorializing their beloved French Bulldog.

“Petunia, I loved you from the first moment I saw you. Rest in peace,” the former Saturday Night Live writer, 40, wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 28, sharing a throwback photo with the pooch. “Thank you for being my little shadow.”

Mulaney and the makeup artist, 37, adopted their four-legged companion shortly after their 2014 nuptials. Petunia quickly became a notable presence on the pair’s respective social media pages — and in the comedian’s set.

“It’s fun to have a French Bulldog puppy, it’s like having a baby that’s also a grandma,” Mulaney previously quipped to Ellen DeGeneres during an October 2018 appearance on her eponymous talk show. “It’s like being on a TV show that’s all bloopers. Like she never does anything normal. I’ll be like ‘Petunia, let’s get your breakfast ready’ and then she leaves the room and comes back with a loofah in her mouth. Like it’s the Carol Burnett Show and she’s trying to make me laugh.”

The John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch alum and Tendler ultimately split in May 2021. Their divorce was finalized in January 2022. While custody of Petunia was not revealed at the time, Tendler continued to share social media snaps of the dog.

“Rest in peace my sweet Petunia. You were my best friend and the great love of my life,” she later wrote via Instagram on Friday. “You were the funniest. You were the smartest. You were the weirdest. Everything about you was the best thing.”

She continued: “To think I will never again hold you, hear you, or see your big, beautiful brown eyes gazing back at me seems unfathomable. Thank you for letting me be your constant companion, and for being mine. I love you with every part of me. Until we meet again in our next life ❤️.”

Neither Mulaney nor Tendler have publicly commented on one another’s social media tributes to Petunia.

After confirming their split, the Kid Gorgeous star moved on with actress Olivia Munn. The twosome later welcomed their first child, son Malcolm, in November 2021.

“Olivia and John have only been together for a little over a year so they’re really not in a rush to get married. It’s definitely not her focus right now. She really wants to enjoy this time as a new mom,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2022, noting that Malcolm’s birth had brought them closer as a couple. “Olivia’s fully embracing motherhood and all its challenges and ups and downs.”

Tendler, for her part, has not revealed if she’s started dating again after the divorce.