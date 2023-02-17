Moving on? Anna Marie Tendler seemingly has a new man in her life after her split from ex-husband John Mulaney.

The artist, 37, sparked rumors that she’s dating up-and-coming chef Nicholas Tran after tagging him in a series of Instagram photos from a trip to Japan. “Tokyo in the rain,” she captioned a slideshow on Tuesday, February 14.

One black-and-white pic showed two plates side by side, while another featured Tran walking down a secluded street. Comments appeared to be disabled on the post.

Tendler went on to share a glimpse of a pair of knives she picked up on the getaway, teasing via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 16: “Goes to Japan with a chef.”

Tran uploaded a photo dump of his own from the duo’s vacation, sharing 10 Instagram snaps on Thursday. The final image seemingly showed cartoon versions of him and Tendler posing with their hands in the shape of hearts. “10. かわいい,” read the corresponding caption, which translates to “cute” in Japanese.

Page Six reported on Friday, February 17, that Tendler and Tran have been seeing each other for a few months. The twosome have not publicly commented on their status.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Connecticut native was previously married to Mulaney, 40, for nearly seven years before Us Weekly confirmed their split in May 2021. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Tendler noted in a statement at the time. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

News of the duo’s breakup came three months after the former Saturday Night Live writer returned from an in-patient treatment facility amid his relapse in drug and alcohol addiction. The Big Mouth star was sober for more than a decade before falling off the wagon during the coronavirus pandemic. He voluntarily checked into a 60-day rehab program in Pennsylvania in December 2020.

Mulaney officially filed for divorce from the hairstylist in July 2021, shortly after Us confirmed his romance with Olivia Munn. The exes reached a settlement in January 2022.

Amid his split from Tendler, the comedian announced on Late Night With Seth Meyers in September 2021 that he and Munn, 42, were expecting their first child. The Newsroom alum gave birth to son Malcolm two months later.

The Oh, Hello performer has remained relatively quiet about his highs and lows in the public eye. Tendler, for her part, broke her silence on the aftermath of the pair’s split during a candid interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I had a lot of bad days and medium days. I wouldn’t say I had any good days until the summer,” she told the outlet in January 2022. “Everything that has transpired has been totally shocking and I think surreal. In a way, I feel like, well, it can only go up from here, because I reached the depth of where I could go.”

Tendler has used her artwork to process her roller-coaster of emotions, penning a thoughtful message to unpack her feelings on New Year’s Eve 2021.

“Change can be soft and small. Change can be large and loud. Change cannot be warded of. … It is tempting to construct a poetic list of all we’ve watched slip through our hands, but what’s the point?” she wrote via Instagram days before finalizing her divorce. “We already know it and we grieve it daily. Even if we speak of a future when ‘things will go back to normal,’ our cautiously hopeful tones belie reality. Inertia has propelled us forward, there is no going back, there is no ‘back’ to go back to. Normal means something different now.”

Scroll down to learn more about Tendler’s rumored beau: