Enjoying the moment. Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are too focused on raising son Malcolm to think about tying the knot any time soon.

“Olivia and John have only been together for a little over a year so they’re really not in a rush to get married. It’s definitely not her focus right now. She really wants to enjoy this time as a new mom,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the couple, who welcomed their baby boy in November 2021. “Olivia’s fully embracing motherhood and all its challenges and ups and downs.”

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress, 41, previously opened up about her feelings on marriage, explaining that she doesn’t have traditional views on settling down. “I never have ever been that girl [who dreamed about her wedding],” Munn shared during an April 2020 interview on the “Big Ticket With Marc Malkin” podcast. “And I’ll hear about friends who have, and I’ve just never been the person that’s like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to get married. This is what it’s going to be like, what my ring would be.’ … The idea of getting married has always made me a little [nervous].”

While they might not be rushing down the aisle, Munn and the comedian, 39, are happier than ever as a new family of three. “Having a baby surely brought them closer as a couple,” the insider adds.

Us confirmed Mulaney’s relationship with Munn in May 2021 following his 60-day stay in rehab and amid his split from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler. The former couple were married for 6 years. Before finalizing his divorce earlier this year, the stand-up star announced that he and Munn were expecting a child.

“In the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” the Big Mouth star gushed during a September 2021 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news! … Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”

Malcolm arrived two months later. “[Olivia] and John are both very in love with their baby boy,” a source told Us following the little one’s birth. “All seems to be going great with John. She’s usually more private about her relationship but now she’s sharing more pics. It’s an exciting time.”

In February, Mulaney revealed that he is “happier now” as a new father while hosting Saturday Night Live adding that life was “a lot better” than it was before his son’s birth.

“We were in the delivery room. My girlfriend had just given birth to him and he’s crying a little, so they bring him over to this warmer on the other side of the delivery room, and they put them on the warmer under this big bright light and light is just shining in his eyes,” he recounted in his opening monologue at the time. “He just looks up at the light and [he squints]. He was annoyed, but he didn’t say anything. I was like, ‘That’s my son.’ A polite man in an uncomfortable situation, but he’s not going to make a fuss. He’s a very good boy.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper