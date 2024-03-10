John Mulaney and Olivia Munn made a rare public outing at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday, March 10.

The comedian, 41, and the actress, 43, walked the red carpet together while holding hands ahead of Mulaney’s presenting gig at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Munn stunned in a metallic gown and beamed as she held onto Mulaney’ss hand while posing for photographers. Mulaney looked dapper while wearing an all-black tuxedo.

Munn and Mulaney have kept a relatively low profile since their relationship first made headlines in May 2021 shortly after news broke of his split from then-wife Anna Marie Tendler. Mulaney filed for divorce from Tendler, 38, in July 2021 after nearly six years of marriage, and the proceedings were finalized in January 2022.

Amid Mulaney’s separation from Tendler, he announced in September 2021 that Munn was pregnant with their first child. They welcomed son Malcolm that November.

In January, Mulaney and Munn made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. The couple held hands and gazed at each other while posing for photos together.

Munn previously revealed why she has maintained her and Mulaney’s privacy since they began dating, calling out fans who speculated about their romance in its early days.

“They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don’t,” she told the Los Angeles Times in November 2021. “There’s no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is.”

Although Munn hinted that rumors about the timeline of her romance with Mulaney were unfounded, she defended her reasoning for not directly addressing specifics. “If I try to say anything, I run the risk of being called messy or not telling the truth,” she continued. “The only way to win, for me, is to pull back and to not play the game at all. … For whatever reason, it’s easier to blame me.”

While the duo have stood the test of time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2022 that they were “really not in a rush to get married,” noting that Munn wanted “to enjoy this time as a new mom” as she embraced “all its challenges and ups and downs.” The insider added that for Munn and Mulaney, “having a baby surely brought them closer as a couple.”

In July 2023, Mulaney shared a sweet tribute for Munn’s birthday. “Thank you for another year of laughing like dummies, parenting like teenagers and always looking for your glasses (they are in your lap),” he captioned an Instagram Story photo of the pair with their son. “Happy birthday my girl.”