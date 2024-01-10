John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are red carpet official.
The couple enjoyed a stylish date night at the 2024 Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 9.
At the A-list event — which was hosted by Mulaney, 41, and attended by Angela Bassett, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Natalie Portman, Lenny Kravitz and more big names — the couple looked as happy as ever. Mulaney and Munn, 43, held hands on the red carpet and sweetly gazed at each other as photographers captured the pair’s debut.
Munn looked effortless at the ceremony, opting for a silky white design by Maticevski. The strapless gown featured a modernized peplum silhouette and a floor-length skirt that was completed with a mermaid hem. She let the dress be the focal point, wearing only a sparkly ring. For glam, Munn rocked a soft face that included rosy cheeks, wispy lashes and a glossy lip. She wore her dark brown mane loose and parted down the middle.
Mulaney, for his part, was dapper in a classic black tuxedo teamed with coordinating loafers. He wore his grown-out curls tossed to one side.
Munn and Mulaney’s night out marks the first time they graced a red carpet as a couple. (They attended the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month, with Munn turning heads in David Koma, but were not photographed together on the carpet.)
Us Weekly confirmed the pair’s relationship in May 2021 following Mulaney’s split from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler.
Six months later, Mulaney and Munn welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Malcolm. Following the birth of their son, a source exclusively told Us that parenthood has brought the couple closer together.
“She and John are both very in love with their baby boy,” the insider shared. “All seems to be going great with John. She’s usually more private about her relationship but now she’s sharing more pics. It’s an exciting time.”