John Mulaney shared an adoring tribute to girlfriend Olivia Munn on her 43rd birthday.

“Thank you for another year of laughing like dummies, parenting like teenagers and always looking for your glasses (they are in your lap),” he captioned a photo via his Instagram Story on Monday, July 3. “Happy birthday my girl.”

Mulaney, 40, shared a snap of himself with Munn and their son, Malcolm, 20 months, smiling for the camera while sitting by a picturesque lake with mountains in the background. The band Alabama’s 1992 song “I’m in a Hurry (And Don’t Know Why)” accompanied the family photo.

The post came just weeks after Mulaney shared a Father’s Day tribute to Munn. “You made me a dad, Olivia. I love you forever for doing that,” Mulaney captioned an Instagram photo of him and Munn with Malcolm.

Us Weekly confirmed that the comedian and Munn were dating in May 2021, the same month he announced his split from Anna Marie Tendler after six years of marriage (their divorce was finalized in January 2022). Mulaney revealed in September 2021 that he was expecting a baby with Munn.

“In the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” he said during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “And we’re having a baby together.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

He explained that falling in love with Munn and becoming a father helped him on his path to stay sober. Mulaney went to a Pennsylvania rehab in December 2020 for alcohol and drug addiction and left the institution in February 2021.

“Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery,” he added during his Late Night appearance.

Munn and Mulaney have been doing well since the beginning of their whirlwind romance and welcoming baby Malcolm. “Olivia’s truly been his rock post-rehab and is super supportive of him,” a source exclusively told Us about the couple in June 2022. “Being a father has certainly changed his perspective on life in that he realizes he has another human to take care of so he wants to be the best dad he can be and just be healthy and present for him.”

The Baby J star previously gushed about how enlightening it is to see his son learn and grow. “You know when you watch a movie with someone who hasn’t seen the movie before? That’s what it feels like with Malcolm. … I’m fascinated by him,” Mulaney said during a May 2022 episode of the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast. “And I love watching him see the world. And seeing what sounds, images, lights, volume levels make him laugh.”