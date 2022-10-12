New milestone alert! Olivia Munn and John Mulaney‘s little boy, Malcolm, is making big progress when it comes to talking.

“His first word was Daddy/Dada 😍, his second word was chó (Vietnamese for dog), and his third word is car 🚘,” the Newsroom alum, 42, captioned a sweet video of her son via Instagram on Tuesday, October 11. She reposted via her Instagram Story, adding, “He’s talking little by little!!!”

In the clip, the 10-month-old babbled while sitting on a couch with his dad. “Malcolm says car,” Munn wrote across the footage. The 40-year-old comedian watched with pride, marveling, “He really is saying [it].”

The infant received plenty of praise from his parents’ famous friends in the comments, with Elaine Welteroth writing, “Truly one of the cutest babies in the entire world 😍😍😍.”

Mulaney, for his part, was more excited about Malcolm’s “incredible outfit,” which adorably matched his own. The father-son pair wore black sweaters and khaki pants, complete with identical white and green sneakers.

“It’s cute from everyone [sic] angle,” Munn teased via her Instagram Story, sharing several snaps of her beau and their son’s coordinating looks.

Us Weekly reported in May 2021 that the former Saturday Night Live writer sparked a romance with Munn after announcing his split from wife Anna Marie Tendler that same month. The exes were married for six years before calling it quits and finalized their divorce in June.

“John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work,” his spokesperson said of the breakup in May 2021, referencing the Oh, Hello actor’s 2020 stint in rehab for alcoholism and cocaine addiction.

In a statement of her own, the Connecticut native noted: “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

The Mulaney alum, who was previously vocal about not wanting children, announced in September 2021 that he and Munn were expecting a baby. “I was nervous when I was about to say the news,” he teased on Late Night With Seth Meyers at the time. “Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery [from my drug addiction]. … I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. She’s kind of held my hand [through my recovery].”

Two months later, the New Girl alum gave birth. Since becoming a dad, the Big Mouth actor has been candid about how much his perspective has changed.

“You know when you watch a movie with someone who hasn’t seen the movie before? That’s what it feels like with Malcolm. … I’m fascinated by him,” Mulaney gushed on the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast in May. “And I love watching him see the world. And seeing what sounds, images, lights, volume levels make him laugh.”