Baby’s first cold. Olivia Munn has opened up about the challenges she is facing amid son Malcom’s recent health scare.

“Got through our first sickness,” the actress, 42, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, July 9, alongside a photo of her little one resting. “Haven’t properly slept since last Wednesday but there’s nowhere else I’d rather be than cuddling my little boy and being covered in his explosive poop.”

Munn later offered another update about how she and boyfriend John Mulaney were looking after their son. “Thought Malcolm was better but we had another night of high fevers and lots of bodily fluids,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her face covered in various stickers on Monday, July 11. “I’m so tired I don’t even wanna know what I look like without these butterflies and ladybugs over my face.”

Us Weekly confirmed Mulaney, 39, and Munn’s relationship in May 2021, five months after the comedian finished his voluntary stay in rehab. Amid his split from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler, the Big Mouth star offered a glimpse at the next chapter of his life.

“In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” he said on Late Night With Seth Meyers in September 2021. “She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch.”

The Illinois native continued: “I got into this relationship, and it’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. And she’s kind of held my hand through that hell. It is a very, very lucky thing to have met this woman.”

At the time, Mulaney also confirmed that he and Munn were expecting their first child together, adding, “I was nervous when I was about to say the news! Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”

Three months later, the couple welcomed their son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. The former Saturday Night Live writer recently gushed about his role as a dad after celebrating his first Father’s Day.

“He got me a plethora of gifts,” Mulaney said during another appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers last month. “I woke up, and I had breakfast with him. And his new thing is when I turn the phone on and it’s in selfie mode and I put it on video, he grabs it and slowly brings the camera into his mouth. So, all his films have the same twist ending.”

A source exclusively told Us that Munn and Mulaney are enjoying their transition into parenthood. “Olivia and John are loving being new parents. She’s super focused on the baby right now and has been very hands-on,” an insider shared in June, adding that the trio have been spending “a lot of time together” ahead of Mulaney’s upcoming tour. “Olivia and the baby join him when they’re able to since he doesn’t want to spend too much time away from Malcolm.”

According to the insider, the pair don’t have any immediate plans to walk down the aisle. “Olivia and John have only been together for a little over a year so they’re really not in a rush to get married. It’s definitely not her focus right now. She really wants to enjoy this time as a new mom,” the source said. “Olivia’s fully embracing motherhood and all its challenges and ups and downs.”

