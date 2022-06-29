By his side. As John Mulaney continues to focus on staying sober, his girlfriend, Olivia Munn, is there for him every step of the way.

“Olivia’s truly been his rock post-rehab and is super supportive of him,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the couple. “Being a father has certainly changed his perspective on life in that he realizes he has another human to take care of so he wants to be the best dad he can be and just be healthy and present for him.”

The comedian, 39, has candidly addressed his struggle with addiction and attempts to stay sober over the years. In December 2020, Mulaney voluntarily checked into rehab seeking help for alcoholism and cocaine addiction.

At the time, a second insider noted to Us that the Big Mouth star made the decision himself amid a relapse. “It was John’s decision. Plain and simple, John had too much downtime. He had too much time in his own head,” the source added. “John has always been engaged in his sobriety. The relapse got ugly, but it was his choice to go to rehab, which saved his life.”

One month after the former Saturday Night Live writer left the facility, Us confirmed Mulaney’s split from Anna Marie Tendler following six years of marriage. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Tendler, 37, said in a statement in May 2021. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

A spokesperson for Mulaney later told Us, “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”

After sparking romance rumors with Munn, 41, the Illinois native addressed the relationship and confirmed that the couple were expecting their first child. “In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” he said during his first interview since leaving rehab on Late Night With Seth Meyers in September 2021. “She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch.”

He continued: “I got into this relationship, and it’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. And she’s kind of held my hand through that hell. It is a very, very lucky thing to have met this woman.”

Mulaney gushed about how “happy” he was for the next chapter in his life. “We’re having a baby together,” he shared. “I was nervous when I was about to say the news! Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery.”

Three months later, the pair welcomed their son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. According to the first source, parenthood has come naturally to Munn and Mulaney.

“Olivia and John are loving being new parents. She’s super focused on the baby right now and has been very hands-on,” the insider told Us, noting that the happy family have been spending “a lot of time together” ahead of Mulaney’s upcoming tour. “Olivia and the baby join him when they’re able to since he doesn’t want to spend too much time away from Malcolm.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

