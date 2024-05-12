Olivia Munn recently underwent a fifth surgery in her ongoing cancer battle.

“I have now had a full hysterectomy. I took out my uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries,” Munn, 43, told Vogue in a Sunday, May 12, profile, which noted the procedure occurred last month. “Doing a full hysterectomy was a big decision to make, but it was the best decision for me because I needed to be present for my family.”

Munn was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, publicly sharing her battle in March of this year. Amid her treatment, doctors informed her that she needed to remove hormones from her body to avoid cancer recurrence. To do so, she could either continue taking medication Lupron and be bedridden or get rid of the reason why the hormones existed in the first place: removing the bodily organs.

“I did have one real moment of panic,” she recalled to Vogue. “A real breakdown. Because it’s just so strange when you’ve been with this body your entire life, had your period for so long, feel when you’re ovulating, and all of a sudden it’s gone.”

Munn shares son Malcolm, 2, with partner John Mulaney. Having a hysterectomy meant that she will be unable to carry future children.

“I had friends try to cheer me up by saying, ‘Malcolm’s not going to remember this. Don’t worry,’” Munn told the outlet of her decision. “But I just kept thinking to myself, ‘I’m going to remember this, that I missed all these things.’ It’s his childhood, but it’s my motherhood, and I don’t want to miss any of these parts if I don’t have to.”

Prior to getting a hysterectomy, Munn froze her eggs. (The actress also previously froze her eggs when she was 33 and 39.)

“It’s interesting because my 33-year-old eggs were great. My 39-year-old eggs? None of them worked,” she added to Vogue. “As you get older, one month can have great eggs, the other not so much. Clearly, the month we did at 39 was not a good month.”

She continued, “After my diagnosis, we decided to try one more round of egg retrievals and hoped it was a good month. John and I talked about it a lot and we don’t feel like we’re done growing our family, but didn’t know if I would have to do chemotherapy or radiation.”

Munn and Mulaney, 41, were able to make two “healthy embryos” following her recent egg retrieval.